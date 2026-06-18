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Home > India News > Chennai Weather Today 18 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 13 Tamil Nadu Districts

Chennai Weather Today 18 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 13 Tamil Nadu Districts

Chennai Weather Today: The IMD has issued a heavy rain warning for 13 districts of Tamil Nadu, with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds expected in several parts of the state. Chennai is likely to witness partly cloudy skies with chances of light rain and thunderstorms.

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 13 Tamil Nadu Districts. Photo: AI
IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 13 Tamil Nadu Districts. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 09:19 IST

Chennai Weather Today: The India Meteorological Department IMD issued a heavy alert for 13 districts of Tamil Nadu on July 18. In many areas of the state people might notice thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next few days which means the weather can be rough and wet. At the same time, Chennai is likely to sit under partly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms in some areas so keeping umbrellas handy will be advised to avoid any last minute mishap. However, there are no chances of landslides. The drastic change in weather can bring some relief for people from scorching heat which is seen in the North East areas as it is still too early to predict monsoon arrival there. Residents are asked to keep checking the latest weather alerts because conditions can change frequently. And for fishermen they have been advised not to go out into the sea since rough water conditions may persist along the Tamil Nadu coast. 

Chennai Weather Today 

Chennai is likely to see partly cloudy weather on June 18 with a slight chance of rain, thunder, and lightning in some areas of the city. Not only for today but the same weather pattern is going to continue for the next few days as IMD already predicted heavy thunderstorms, latter days are also going to witness. Though the condition can get better after June 22 as there are very minor chance of rain. During the day it may hover between 37 degrees to 38 degrees. Still, checking the latest weather updates is advisable as the weather can change later in the day. Residents can witness some relief from the heat at night with the temperature sitting around 29 degrees. 

Also the weather department gave a heads up for fishermen and the coastal stretches from June 18 to June 21. Strong winds around 40-50 kmph are expected over the Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, and the nearby sea areas around Kanyakumari so try to avoid these specific areas.  

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IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning for 13 Districts in Tamil Nadu 

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, IMD, several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to see light-to-moderate rain, along with thunderstorms on June 17 that can affect the day to day work of people. Especially for those who work near sea banks so IMD advised to stay out of the areas that are in the danger zone meanwhile. 

People in Tamil Nadu is going to see moderate rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds maybe around 40 to 50 kmph, most likely over areas like Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur and also a few pockets near the Western Ghats.  

At the same time, the weather department also said heavy rainfall could hit a couple of isolated spots across districts such as Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, and Ramanathapuram, and also Coimbatore, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ariyalur. 

Also Read: Bangalore Weather Today June 18 2026: Rain Clouds Hover Over City, Temperature Remains Stable; Check 7-Day Forecast

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Chennai Weather Today 18 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 13 Tamil Nadu Districts
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Chennai Weather Today 18 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 13 Tamil Nadu Districts

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Chennai Weather Today 18 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 13 Tamil Nadu Districts
Chennai Weather Today 18 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 13 Tamil Nadu Districts
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