Chennai Weather Today 19 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 27 Tamil Nadu Districts

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder iran us peace deal bjp benjamin netanyahu Parastoo Ahmadi 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B Maanvi Gagroo telegram Lakshmi Priya Angadveer CUET scorecard Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder iran us peace deal bjp benjamin netanyahu Parastoo Ahmadi 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B Maanvi Gagroo telegram Lakshmi Priya Angadveer CUET scorecard Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder iran us peace deal bjp benjamin netanyahu Parastoo Ahmadi 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B Maanvi Gagroo telegram Lakshmi Priya Angadveer CUET scorecard Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder iran us peace deal bjp benjamin netanyahu Parastoo Ahmadi 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B Maanvi Gagroo telegram Lakshmi Priya Angadveer CUET scorecard
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder iran us peace deal bjp benjamin netanyahu Parastoo Ahmadi 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B Maanvi Gagroo telegram Lakshmi Priya Angadveer CUET scorecard Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder iran us peace deal bjp benjamin netanyahu Parastoo Ahmadi 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B Maanvi Gagroo telegram Lakshmi Priya Angadveer CUET scorecard Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder iran us peace deal bjp benjamin netanyahu Parastoo Ahmadi 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B Maanvi Gagroo telegram Lakshmi Priya Angadveer CUET scorecard Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder iran us peace deal bjp benjamin netanyahu Parastoo Ahmadi 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B Maanvi Gagroo telegram Lakshmi Priya Angadveer CUET scorecard
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Chennai Weather Today 19 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 27 Tamil Nadu Districts

Chennai Weather Today 19 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 27 Tamil Nadu Districts

Chennai Weather Today: The IMD has issued a heavy rain warning for 27 districts of Tamil Nadu, with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds expected in several parts of the state. Chennai is likely to witness partly cloudy skies with chances of light rain and thunderstorms.

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 27 Tamil Nadu Districts. Photo: AI
IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 27 Tamil Nadu Districts. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 10:36 IST

Chennai Weather Today: The India Meteorological Department IMD issued a heavy alert for 13 districts of Tamil Nadu on July 19. In many areas of the state people might notice thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next few days which means the weather can be rough and wet. At the same time, Chennai is likely to sit under partly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms in some areas so keeping umbrellas handy will be advised to avoid any last minute mishap. However, there are no chances of landslides. The drastic change in weather can bring some relief for people from scorching heat which is seen in the North East areas as it is still too early to predict monsoon arrival there. Residents are asked to keep checking the latest weather alerts because conditions can change frequently. And for fishermen they have been advised not to go out into the sea since rough water conditions may persist along the Tamil Nadu coast. 

Chennai Weather Today 

Chennai is likely to see partly cloudy weather on June 18 with a slight chance of rain, thunder, and lightning in some areas of the city. Not only for today but the same weather pattern is going to continue for the next few days as IMD already predicted heavy thunderstorms, latter days are also going to witness. Though the condition can get better after June 22 as there are very minor chance of rain. During the day it may hover between 37 degrees to 38 degrees. Still, checking the latest weather updates is advisable as the weather can change later in the day. Residents can witness some relief from the heat at night with the temperature sitting around 29 degrees. 

Also the weather department gave a heads up for fishermen and the coastal stretches from June 18 to June 21. Strong winds around 40-50 kmph are expected over the Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, and the nearby sea areas around Kanyakumari so try to avoid these specific areas.  

You Might Be Interested In

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning for 27 Districts in Tamil Nadu 

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, IMD, several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to see light-to-moderate rain, along with thunderstorms on June 17 that can affect the day to day work of people. Especially for those who work near sea banks so IMD advised to stay out of the areas that are in the danger zone meanwhile. 

People in Tamil Nadu is going to see moderate rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds maybe around 40 to 50 kmph, most likely over areas like Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Tirupathur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem and Namakkal.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today June 19 2026: IMD Warns Of Hot Day, Scattered Rain Likely As Heatwave Conditions Persist Across NCR 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chennai Weather Today 19 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 27 Tamil Nadu Districts
Tags: Chennai Rainchennai weatherChennai weather todayimdTamil Nadu weatherweather forecastweather update

RELATED News

Kerala Weather Today 19 July: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 5 Districts

Youngest Director Driving a New Era of Trust in Insurance: How Pranay Puri is Redefining Risk Management

Psychic Medium Daksh Expands Spiritual Consultancy and Grief Support Services Globally

From a Parent’s Frustration to a National Education Platform: The Story Behind Qurocity

From Small-Town India to AI Innovation: Neeraj Bansal, BeSpoke AI Stylist, Built a Startup Without External Funding

LATEST NEWS

Does China Have Its Own Caste System? Social Media Is Comparing Beijing’s Hukou, Shi-Nong-Gong-Shang With India

Rajasthan Shocker: Social Media Influencer’s Affair With Taxi Driver Ends In Murder Plot

FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Mexico Become First Team to Qualify For Round of 32 After Luis Romo Fires 1-0 Win Over South Korea

Shiv Sena split 2.O: Mumbai Police On Alert Amid Buzz Of Rebel MPs Switching Sides

Chennai Weather Today 19 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 27 Tamil Nadu Districts

Why Is The Indian Stock Market Falling Today? Top Reasons Behind Dalal Street’s Morning Meltdown

PPF vs NPS vs ELSS: Which Tax-Saving Investment Is Right for You

Bihar BEd CET Result 2026 Expected Today at biharcetbed-brabu.in; Check Scorecard Download Steps and Direct Link Here

From Small-Town India to AI Innovation: Neeraj Bansal, BeSpoke AI Stylist, Built a Startup Without External Funding

Delhi Weather Today June 19 2026: IMD Warns Of Hot Day, Scattered Rain Likely

Chennai Weather Today 19 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 27 Tamil Nadu Districts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chennai Weather Today 19 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 27 Tamil Nadu Districts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chennai Weather Today 19 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 27 Tamil Nadu Districts
Chennai Weather Today 19 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 27 Tamil Nadu Districts
Chennai Weather Today 19 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 27 Tamil Nadu Districts
Chennai Weather Today 19 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 27 Tamil Nadu Districts

QUICK LINKS