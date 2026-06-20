Kerala Weather Today 20 June: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 3 Districts, Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Lightning Warning

Kerala Weather Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for three districts of Kerala as the south west monsoon starts to gather momentum across the state. A few areas are expected to get heavy rainfall, storms with thunder and lightning on July 20. There may be more rain activity in the next days, more noticeably in the central and southern part of Kerala. People in the vulnerable zones are asked to keep a close eye, because these heavy showers could bring waterlogging, slow down traffic, and cause small scale flooding in some locations, even if it’s for a short while.

Kerala Weather Today

The southwest monsoon is sort of back active in Kerala, so the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued new rain alerts across the state. According to the most recent forecast, a few pockets could get heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms and lightning during the next couple of days which can affect people’s day to day life. Though there are still no chances of landslides.

Weather specialists add that rainfall might turn stronger and more persistent, in particular over central and southern Kerala so keeping an eye and checking the latest weather update would be preferable. They say conditions are still favourable for a robust monsoon spell.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 3 Kerala Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a Yellow Alert for seven districts in Kerala, saying there is a chance of heavy rainfall in certain areas, during the period ahead.

The districts mentioned in the alert on July 18 are Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur. Residents of these districts are advised to go outside in urgency only staying indoors.

Also, the weather department has forecast light rain in a few areas across the state over the next several hours. Locations that could see showers include Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts.

Also Read: https://www.newsx.com/india/chennai-weather-today-20-july-imd-issues-heavy-rain-warning-thunderstorms-for-18-tamil-nadu-districts-237810/