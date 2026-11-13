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Home > India News > Chhath Puja Rush In Delhi: Traffic Restrictions On November 15-16, Police Warn Commuters Of Road Closures And Diversions

Chhath Puja Rush In Delhi: Traffic Restrictions On November 15-16, Police Warn Commuters Of Road Closures And Diversions

Delhi Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for Chhath Puja on November 15 and 16, announcing road restrictions, diversions and designated parking spots across several districts.

Chhath Puja Rush In Delhi: Traffic Restrictions On November 15-16, Police Warn Commuters Of Road Closures And Diversions
Chhath Puja Rush In Delhi: Traffic Restrictions On November 15-16, Police Warn Commuters Of Road Closures And Diversions

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-11-13 16:21 IST

As lakhs of devotees head to ponds and Yamuna ghats, Delhi Traffic Police have marked out roads to avoid, roads to use and places to park.

A City Heads To The Water

On November 15 and 16, the banks of the Yamuna and the city’s ponds will fill with devotees. Delhi Traffic Police say a large number of people are expected at ponds and ghats in the East, North East and Shahdara districts to offer prayers and perform rituals.

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To keep traffic moving and people safe, the police have announced restrictions and diversions in these districts. The advisory was shared in a post on X.

Roads To Avoid

Commuters have been advised to stay off three stretches, in both directions where applicable.

  • Pusta Road, from Shastri Park to Khajuri Chowk and back
  • The stretch from Nanaksar T Point to Sonia Vihar Toll Tax
  • The stretch from Shanti Van to Shamshan Ghat
  • The Routes Police Suggest Instead

Those heading towards North Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi and New Delhi have been asked to use the Delhi Dehradun Expressway and GT Road.

Travellers going from Nanaksar T Point towards Sonia Vihar can take the route via Khajuri Chowk, RTC Pusta Road, Sabhapur Village and Sonia Vihar Chauhan Patti. Road No. 66 is also open to residents. Commuters have also been told to take a diversion via the SDM Office U turn towards the Delhi Dehradun Expressway, following traffic police instructions.

Where To Park

Police have named designated parking spots for visitors. They include Yamuna Khadar near DND, the open DDA Ground, the open ground at West Vinod Nagar in I.P. Extension, the area beside Khajuri Metro Station, Nanaksar Gurudwara Parking and vacant land near the Yamuna riverbank.

Other spots include open area next to Gaushala at Old Iron Bridge, Chhath Park of B1 & B2 blocks of Nand Nagri, Chhath Ghat at Mandoli Teela, Pusta Road NHAI Parking and MCD parking near Sai Bhawan. The citizens of Sonia Vihar may use the vacant land of Yamuna near 2nd, 3.5 and 4.5 Pusta.

The police have also requested citizens not to park on roadside and restricted places so that smooth flow of traffic is maintained.

Plea for Patience

The guidance tells the motorists to be patient, obey the traffic regulations and cooperate with the officials on duty. It says the drivers must follow the diversion and instructions to prevent traffic jams. The commuters have been requested not to take the affected roads as much as possible.

The Festival Behind The Crowds

Chhath Puja is a four day festival dedicated to Surya, the Sun God, and Chhathi Maiya. It symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude, and devotees seek blessings for the health and prosperity of their families.

This year it began with Nahay Khay on November 13, when devotees take a holy bath and eat a meal of Arwa rice, chana dal and lauki. On November 14 comes Kharna, with a fast from sunrise to sunset without food or water, broken after sunset with prasad usually made of jaggery kheer and roti. A fast of about 36 hours follows.

On November 15, devotees gather at riverbanks and other water bodies for Sandhya Arghya, offerings to the setting sun. The festival ends on November 16 with Usha Arghya at dawn, followed by Parana, which marks the end of the fast.

What Happens Next?

Will the diversions hold up when crowds peak at sunset on November 15? Will drivers follow the parking advice, or will roadside parking clog the routes anyway? And will the dawn rush on November 16 pass as smoothly?

For many, the day will begin before sunrise at the water’s edge, and the road to get there is part of the plan.

Also Read: Four Policemen Were Returning From Duty When Disaster Struck: Two Dead, Two Critically Injured In Odisha

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Chhath Puja Rush In Delhi: Traffic Restrictions On November 15-16, Police Warn Commuters Of Road Closures And Diversions

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Chhath Puja Rush In Delhi: Traffic Restrictions On November 15-16, Police Warn Commuters Of Road Closures And Diversions

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Chhath Puja Rush In Delhi: Traffic Restrictions On November 15-16, Police Warn Commuters Of Road Closures And Diversions

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Chhath Puja Rush In Delhi: Traffic Restrictions On November 15-16, Police Warn Commuters Of Road Closures And Diversions
Chhath Puja Rush In Delhi: Traffic Restrictions On November 15-16, Police Warn Commuters Of Road Closures And Diversions
Chhath Puja Rush In Delhi: Traffic Restrictions On November 15-16, Police Warn Commuters Of Road Closures And Diversions
Chhath Puja Rush In Delhi: Traffic Restrictions On November 15-16, Police Warn Commuters Of Road Closures And Diversions
Chhath Puja Rush In Delhi: Traffic Restrictions On November 15-16, Police Warn Commuters Of Road Closures And Diversions

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