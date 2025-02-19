Home
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: Here Are The Legendary Quotes That Still Motivate

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: Here Are The Legendary Quotes That Still Motivate

Social media platforms are flooded with tributes, with people sharing his quotes and remembering his legacy.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: Here Are The Legendary Quotes That Still Motivate

Image credit: Max Maharashtra


The state of Maharashtra and millions across the country are celebrating the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj today, February 19. The legendary Maratha warrior, known for his military acumen and visionary leadership, continues to inspire generations with his words and actions.

Shivaji Maharaj’s quotes, which emphasize courage, self-rule, and determination, hold deep significance even in modern times. His teachings reflect his unwavering spirit and belief in justice, governance, and perseverance.

Here are some of his most powerful quotes that continue to inspire people:

  • “Never bend your head, always hold it high.”
  • “Freedom is a boon, which everyone has the right to receive.”
  • “Even if there were a sword in the hands of everyone, it is willpower that establishes a government.”
  • “The strongest of walls can be breached with the power of unity and determination.”
  • “Do not think of the enemy as weak, then do not be too scared to feel too strong.”
  • “Self-confidence provides strength, and power imparts knowledge. Knowledge provides stability, and stability leads to victory.”
  • “Spare the defeated. Never kill the humiliated.”
  • “When you start loving your goals, you don’t see obstacles, only the path ahead.”

Celebrations Across Maharashtra

Public celebrations across Maharashtra include grand processions, cultural events, and special programs highlighting his contributions. Political leaders, historians, and scholars have reiterated the importance of his ideals, particularly his emphasis on unity and willpower.

Social media platforms are flooded with tributes, with people sharing his quotes and remembering his legacy. As the state observes a public holiday on this occasion, various events, including historical exhibitions and panel discussions, are being organized to educate the younger generation about his contributions.

Even after nearly four centuries, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s words and deeds continue to shape the ideals of leadership, bravery, and justice, making his legacy eternal.

