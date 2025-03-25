Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Chhattisgarh Encounter: Security Forces Kill Three Naxalites, Including Top Commander With Rs 25 Lakh Bounty

Chhattisgarh Encounter: Security Forces Kill Three Naxalites, Including Top Commander With Rs 25 Lakh Bounty

Security forces killed three Naxalites, including top commander Sudhir, in Dantewada. Arms recovered; 100 Naxalites eliminated in 2024. Anti-Naxalite ops intensified.

Chhattisgarh Encounter: Security Forces Kill Three Naxalites, Including Top Commander With Rs 25 Lakh Bounty


In a major breakthrough against Naxalite insurgency, security forces eliminated three Naxalites, including a high-ranking commander with a bounty of Rs 25 lakh, in an intense encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Tuesday. The operation took place along the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts following intelligence inputs about Naxalite movement in the area.

The gunfight erupted around 8 AM when security personnel engaged the Naxalites in a forested region. According to Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Rai, the forces launched the operation after receiving credible intelligence regarding the presence of armed Naxalite cadres.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During the combing operation after the encounter, security forces recovered the bodies of three Naxalites, including Dandakarnya Special Zonal Committee Member (DKSZCM) Sudhir, also known as Sudhakar or Murali, a resident of Telangana’s Warangal district. Authorities are still working to identify the other two slain Maoists.

Security forces seized a cache of weapons from the encounter site, including an INSAS rifle, a .303 rifle, a 12-bore rifle, and several explosive materials. The recovery of these arms underscores the operational capabilities of the Naxal group in the region.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Dantewada Range, Kamalochan Kashyap, stated that the forces are continuing search operations in the surrounding areas to ensure complete clearance of Naxalite activity.

According to Inspector General of Police (IGP), Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, this year alone, security forces have successfully neutralized 100 Naxalites during various anti-Naxalite operations. He reiterated that law enforcement personnel remain committed to restoring peace, ensuring security, and fostering development in the Bastar region.

This latest encounter follows a significant operation on March 20, where security forces killed 30 Naxalites in two separate encounters in Bijapur and Kanker districts of Chhattisgarh.

The state has intensified anti-Naxalite campaigns in the Maoist-affected areas of Bastar, Dantewada, and Bijapur. With security forces ramping up operations, authorities expect further successes in their mission to dismantle insurgent networks.

ALSO READ: Bijnor Man Stages Wife’s Murder As ‘Accident’, Wanted To Marry Her Sister

Filed under

Chhattisgarh Naxalite encounter Dantewada Naxalite operation Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh

Frederiksen slammed the U

Denmark PM Slams US For Exerting ‘Unacceptable Pressure’ On Greenland
newsx

Chhattisgarh Encounter: Security Forces Kill Three Naxalites, Including Top Commander With Rs 25 Lakh Bounty
newsx

Big Change At Air India! Staff To Fly In Economy Class From April 1 –...
newsx

Over 50000 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Attacks On Gaza Since October 2023: Report
newsx

JNVST 2025 Class 6, 9 Results Declared: Check Scores, Admission Process, And Important Details
Neha Kakkar Cries On Stag

How Much Does Neha Kakkar Charge For A Concert? Singer Cries On Stage In Melbourne...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Denmark PM Slams US For Exerting ‘Unacceptable Pressure’ On Greenland

Denmark PM Slams US For Exerting ‘Unacceptable Pressure’ On Greenland

Big Change At Air India! Staff To Fly In Economy Class From April 1 – Here’s Why This Sudden Policy Shift

Big Change At Air India! Staff To Fly In Economy Class From April 1 –...

Over 50000 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Attacks On Gaza Since October 2023: Report

Over 50000 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Attacks On Gaza Since October 2023: Report

JNVST 2025 Class 6, 9 Results Declared: Check Scores, Admission Process, And Important Details

JNVST 2025 Class 6, 9 Results Declared: Check Scores, Admission Process, And Important Details

How Much Does Neha Kakkar Charge For A Concert? Singer Cries On Stage In Melbourne After Arriving Three Hours Late To Concert

How Much Does Neha Kakkar Charge For A Concert? Singer Cries On Stage In Melbourne...

Entertainment

How Much Does Neha Kakkar Charge For A Concert? Singer Cries On Stage In Melbourne After Arriving Three Hours Late To Concert

How Much Does Neha Kakkar Charge For A Concert? Singer Cries On Stage In Melbourne

Who Is Sonu Sood’s Wife Who Got Injured In A Fatal Car Crash? Actor Reveals ‘She Had A Miraculous Escape’

Who Is Sonu Sood’s Wife Who Got Injured In A Fatal Car Crash? Actor Reveals

Will Kunal Kamra Be Arrested? Comedian Refuses To Apologise, Seeks More Time From Mumbai Police As He Uploads New Video

Will Kunal Kamra Be Arrested? Comedian Refuses To Apologise, Seeks More Time From Mumbai Police

When Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sportingly Took Jokes On Him, Praised Shekhar Suman: Whenever You Have A Joke On Me, I Laugh The Loudest

When Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sportingly Took Jokes On Him, Praised Shekhar Suman: Whenever You

Watch | Neha Kakkar Crying On Stage After Three-Hour Delay In Melbourne Concert, Faces Backlash

Watch | Neha Kakkar Crying On Stage After Three-Hour Delay In Melbourne Concert, Faces Backlash

Lifestyle

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success