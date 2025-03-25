Chhattisgarh Encounter: Security Forces Kill Three Naxalites, Including Top Commander With Rs 25 Lakh Bounty

In a major breakthrough against Naxalite insurgency, security forces eliminated three Naxalites, including a high-ranking commander with a bounty of Rs 25 lakh, in an intense encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Tuesday. The operation took place along the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts following intelligence inputs about Naxalite movement in the area.

The gunfight erupted around 8 AM when security personnel engaged the Naxalites in a forested region. According to Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Rai, the forces launched the operation after receiving credible intelligence regarding the presence of armed Naxalite cadres.

During the combing operation after the encounter, security forces recovered the bodies of three Naxalites, including Dandakarnya Special Zonal Committee Member (DKSZCM) Sudhir, also known as Sudhakar or Murali, a resident of Telangana’s Warangal district. Authorities are still working to identify the other two slain Maoists.

Security forces seized a cache of weapons from the encounter site, including an INSAS rifle, a .303 rifle, a 12-bore rifle, and several explosive materials. The recovery of these arms underscores the operational capabilities of the Naxal group in the region.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Dantewada Range, Kamalochan Kashyap, stated that the forces are continuing search operations in the surrounding areas to ensure complete clearance of Naxalite activity.

According to Inspector General of Police (IGP), Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, this year alone, security forces have successfully neutralized 100 Naxalites during various anti-Naxalite operations. He reiterated that law enforcement personnel remain committed to restoring peace, ensuring security, and fostering development in the Bastar region.

This latest encounter follows a significant operation on March 20, where security forces killed 30 Naxalites in two separate encounters in Bijapur and Kanker districts of Chhattisgarh.

The state has intensified anti-Naxalite campaigns in the Maoist-affected areas of Bastar, Dantewada, and Bijapur. With security forces ramping up operations, authorities expect further successes in their mission to dismantle insurgent networks.

