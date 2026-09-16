Chhattisgarh Jhiram Valley Attack: NIA Court Awards Death Penalty to 10 Convicts

On September 7, the NIA Special Court in Jagdalpur convicted all 10 accused persons in connection with the 2013 Jeeram Ghati attack which killed several Congress leaders. The court found the accused guilty under sections 147, 148, 149, 121, 121(A), 122, 341, 302, 307, 396, 397, 427 and 120(B) of the IPC, sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and sections 16, 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of the UAPA Act, in NIA case and convicted them.
What was the case?
The case relates to the planned attack by armed cadres of the proscribed organisation CPI (Maoist) on the convoy of the Congress Party’s “Parivartan Yatra” in Jheeram Ghati, Darbha, District Bastar in Chhattisgarh, on NH-221 on May 25, 2013.
The accused detonated an IED blast, firing indiscriminately and detonated grenades resulting in the death of 24 civilians and police personnel on-the-spot death. More than 35 civilians and police personnel were also severely injured. Three of the injured were later succumbed to their injuries. The Maoiss had also looted arms and ammunition, walkie-talkie sets, mobile phones and other belongings from the deceased and injured.
Nakshab Khan is a senior journalist with nearly two decades of experience in Indian media. Beginning his career in 2007, he has worked with leading news organisations, including Times Now, News18, TV9 Network, IANS, Zee Media, UNI TV. He is currently associated with NewsX Digital as a Deputy Editor.
Over the years, Nakshab has extensively covered politics, international affairs, crime, and public policy. He has special interest in global affairs, with a strong focus on West Asian affairs. He can be reached at nakshab.ali@gmail.com.