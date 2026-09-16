Chhattisgarh Jhiram Valley Attack: NIA Court Awards Death Penalty to 10 Convicts

In a major development in the Jhiram Valley case in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur, an NIA court has awarded the death penalty to all 10 convicts in the case.

According to the reports, the 10 convicts have been sentenced to death under seven of the 24 charges framed in the case. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 800 on each convict.

The death sentences will not be carried out immediately and will require confirmation by the High Court. Until then, all the convicts will remain lodged in the Central Jail. The convicts have been given 30 days to challenge the death sentences before the High Court.

On September 7, the NIA Special Court in Jagdalpur convicted all 10 accused persons in connection with the 2013 Jeeram Ghati attack which killed several Congress leaders. The court found the accused guilty under sections 147, 148, 149, 121, 121(A), 122, 341, 302, 307, 396, 397, 427 and 120(B) of the IPC, sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and sections 16, 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of the UAPA Act, in NIA case and convicted them.

What was the case?

The case relates to the planned attack by armed cadres of the proscribed organisation CPI (Maoist) on the convoy of the Congress Party’s “Parivartan Yatra” in Jheeram Ghati, Darbha, District Bastar in Chhattisgarh, on NH-221 on May 25, 2013.

The accused detonated an IED blast, firing indiscriminately and detonated grenades resulting in the death of 24 civilians and police personnel on-the-spot death. More than 35 civilians and police personnel were also severely injured. Three of the injured were later succumbed to their injuries. The Maoiss had also looted arms and ammunition, walkie-talkie sets, mobile phones and other belongings from the deceased and injured.