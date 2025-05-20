Home
‘Chhutput Yuddha’, Mallikarjun Kharge’s Jibe At Operation Sindoor Triggers BJP Outrage

The Congress chief accused the Modi government of prioritising political optics over national security. “Had people been warned, those 26 innocent lives could have been saved,” he said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday launched a veiled attack on the central government over Operation Sindoor, terming it a series of "chhutput yuddha" (small wars) against Pakistan.


Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday launched a veiled attack on the central government over Operation Sindoor, terming it a series of “chhutput yuddha” (small wars) against Pakistan. Speaking at the Samarpane Sankalpa rally in Karnataka, Kharge also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for skipping a scheduled visit to Jammu and Kashmir just days before the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Kharge questioned the government’s silence over intelligence inputs reportedly received days before the April 20 attack. “PM Modi was scheduled to visit Kashmir on April 17. But intelligence agencies warned of large-scale violence, and the visit was quietly cancelled. If the government knew about it, why wasn’t the public warned?” Kharge asked.

Kharge further claimed that India’s recent military strikes in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor were being downplayed internationally, allegedly due to Pakistan’s tacit support from China. “Now, in these chhutput yuddha that have taken place here and there, Pakistan has been downplaying India at all levels,” he said.

Criticised PM Modi

He also criticised the Prime Minister for not attending any of the two all-party meetings held after the Pahalgam incident. “While citizens were being killed, PM Modi was campaigning in Bihar. If we skip meetings, we’re labelled traitors. But if Modi skips them, it’s called patriotism. Why this hypocrisy?” Kharge questioned.

Commenting on the government’s move to send multi-party delegations abroad to build diplomatic consensus post-Operation Sindoor, Kharge said, “The PM didn’t consult us, but we didn’t object in the national interest. Our aim is to protect the country, not seek credit.”

Reacting sharply to Kharge’s comments, BJP MP Sambit Patra said the Congress was insulting the bravery of Indian soldiers. “Kharge ji calling Operation Sindoor a small war is nothing short of cheating the country. Our Armed Forces struck nine terror camps in Pakistan, eliminated over 100 terrorists, and destroyed 11 Pakistani airbases. Pakistan is crying today and Kharge calls this a small war?” Patra said.

Operation Sindoor, launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, marked one of India’s most significant retaliatory strikes against cross-border terrorism, with multi-layered air and ground offensives reportedly deep inside Pakistani territory.

mallikarjun kharge Operation Sindoor

