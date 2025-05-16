Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Chidambaram’s Warning: INDIA Bloc Fragile, BJP A Political Juggernaut

Chidambaram’s Warning: INDIA Bloc Fragile, BJP A Political Juggernaut

With rhetorical precision, Chidambaram described the BJP not as a political party, but as a multi-layered powerhouse.

Chidambaram’s Warning: INDIA Bloc Fragile, BJP A Political Juggernaut


Congress veteran P. Chidambaram unleashed a mix of praise and warning on Thursday, painting the BJP as a “formidably organised” political machine while casting serious doubts on the unity of the opposition’s INDIA bloc. Speaking at the India International Centre in Delhi during the launch of Contesting Democratic Deficit: An Inside Story of the 2024 Elections by Salman Khurshid and Mrityunjay Singh Yadav, Chidambaram admitted uncertainty about the alliance’s cohesion. While he expressed hope for revival, he didn’t sugarcoat the looming crisis. “There is still time,” he said, as he delivered a stirring political diagnosis layered with dramatic urgency.

INDIA Bloc: United or Unravelling?

Chidambaram questioned the alliance’s current standing, countering Mrityunjay Singh Yadav’s optimism. “The future is not so bright as Mr Mrityunjay Singh Yadav says. He seems to feel that the INDIA alliance is still intact. I am not sure. Maybe Salman (Khurshid) can answer because he was part of the negotiating team of the INDIA alliance,” he said.

Calling the bloc “frail,” Chidambaram added, “It can be put together. There is still time. There are still events which will unfold.”

BJP: A Machine Within A Machine

With rhetorical precision, Chidambaram described the BJP not as a political party, but as a multi-layered powerhouse. “In my experience and reading of history, there has been no political party as formidably organised as the BJP. In every department, it’s formidable. It’s not another political party. It’s a machine behind which it’s a machine,” he said, adding, “the two machines control all the machinery of India, from the Election Commission of India to the lowest police station in India.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He urged the INDIA alliance to prepare for battle. “This formidable missionary must be fought on all fronts,” he warned.

2029: Democracy’s Do-or-Die Moment

Sounding the alarm for the future, Chidambaram declared, “2029 elections may make a decisive turn to strengthen this formidable missionary and then we are beyond repair or the 2029 elections must return us to a full-fledged democracy. The 2029 elections are critical.”

BJP’s Sharp Retort

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya fired back with biting sarcasm. “P. Chidambaram used the word ‘formidable’ six times to describe the BJP and its election machinery in a speech that lasted less than three minutes. The successive defeats have left the Congress scarred, much like Pakistan after its bases were destroyed by the Indian Air Force,” he posted on X.

Also Read: Trump’s Pressure: Could Apple’s Manufacturing Shift Harm The Bottom Line?

 

Filed under

BJP congress P Chidambaram

Nitanshi Goel

Who Is Nitanshi Goel? Laapataa Ladies’ Star Makes Cannes Debut At 17, Breaks The Internet...
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR

When Is War 2 Trailer Releasing? Hrithik Roshan Drops A Big Hint On Jr NTR’s...
NBFCs Lead MSME Lending S

NBFCs Lead MSME Lending Surge, Beat Banks In Growth Rates: CareEdge Ratings
TATA.ev Powers Up: Launch

TATA.ev Powers Up: Launches 10 MegaChargers Across India’s Key Routes
newsx

‘Your Blind Lust To Try To Score Cheap Publicity’: Omar Abdullah Slams Mehbooba Mufti
Indian and Filipino climb

Indian Climber Subrata Ghosh, Filipino Mountaineer Die On Mount Everest In Season’s First Fatalities
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Nitanshi Goel? Laapataa Ladies’ Star Makes Cannes Debut At 17, Breaks The Internet With Simplicity

Who Is Nitanshi Goel? Laapataa Ladies’ Star Makes Cannes Debut At 17, Breaks The Internet...

When Is War 2 Trailer Releasing? Hrithik Roshan Drops A Big Hint On Jr NTR’s 42nd Birthday: You Have No Idea

When Is War 2 Trailer Releasing? Hrithik Roshan Drops A Big Hint On Jr NTR’s...

NBFCs Lead MSME Lending Surge, Beat Banks In Growth Rates: CareEdge Ratings

NBFCs Lead MSME Lending Surge, Beat Banks In Growth Rates: CareEdge Ratings

TATA.ev Powers Up: Launches 10 MegaChargers Across India’s Key Routes

TATA.ev Powers Up: Launches 10 MegaChargers Across India’s Key Routes

‘Your Blind Lust To Try To Score Cheap Publicity’: Omar Abdullah Slams Mehbooba Mufti

‘Your Blind Lust To Try To Score Cheap Publicity’: Omar Abdullah Slams Mehbooba Mufti

Entertainment

Who Is Nitanshi Goel? Laapataa Ladies’ Star Makes Cannes Debut At 17, Breaks The Internet With Simplicity

Who Is Nitanshi Goel? Laapataa Ladies’ Star Makes Cannes Debut At 17, Breaks The Internet

When Is War 2 Trailer Releasing? Hrithik Roshan Drops A Big Hint On Jr NTR’s 42nd Birthday: You Have No Idea

When Is War 2 Trailer Releasing? Hrithik Roshan Drops A Big Hint On Jr NTR’s

Diljit Dosanjh Was Bang On Time For Met Gala 2025 Debut But Shakira’s Wardrobe Malfunction Delayed His Entry

Diljit Dosanjh Was Bang On Time For Met Gala 2025 Debut But Shakira’s Wardrobe Malfunction

Was Justin Bieber A Victim Of Sean “Diddy” Combs? The Singer Speaks Out Amid Sex Trafficking Trial

Was Justin Bieber A Victim Of Sean “Diddy” Combs? The Singer Speaks Out Amid Sex

AT CANNES 2025: Anupam Kher Walks The Talk, Giving Red Carpet Some Bollywood Tadka, Ahead The Screening Of The ‘Tanvi The Great’

AT CANNES 2025: Anupam Kher Walks The Talk, Giving Red Carpet Some Bollywood Tadka, Ahead

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom