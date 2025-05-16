Chidambaram’s Warning: INDIA Bloc Fragile, BJP A Political Juggernaut

With rhetorical precision, Chidambaram described the BJP not as a political party, but as a multi-layered powerhouse.

Congress veteran P. Chidambaram unleashed a mix of praise and warning on Thursday, painting the BJP as a “formidably organised” political machine while casting serious doubts on the unity of the opposition’s INDIA bloc. Speaking at the India International Centre in Delhi during the launch of Contesting Democratic Deficit: An Inside Story of the 2024 Elections by Salman Khurshid and Mrityunjay Singh Yadav, Chidambaram admitted uncertainty about the alliance’s cohesion. While he expressed hope for revival, he didn’t sugarcoat the looming crisis. “There is still time,” he said, as he delivered a stirring political diagnosis layered with dramatic urgency.

INDIA Bloc: United or Unravelling?

Chidambaram questioned the alliance’s current standing, countering Mrityunjay Singh Yadav’s optimism. “The future is not so bright as Mr Mrityunjay Singh Yadav says. He seems to feel that the INDIA alliance is still intact. I am not sure. Maybe Salman (Khurshid) can answer because he was part of the negotiating team of the INDIA alliance,” he said.

Calling the bloc “frail,” Chidambaram added, “It can be put together. There is still time. There are still events which will unfold.”

BJP: A Machine Within A Machine

With rhetorical precision, Chidambaram described the BJP not as a political party, but as a multi-layered powerhouse. “In my experience and reading of history, there has been no political party as formidably organised as the BJP. In every department, it’s formidable. It’s not another political party. It’s a machine behind which it’s a machine,” he said, adding, “the two machines control all the machinery of India, from the Election Commission of India to the lowest police station in India.”

He urged the INDIA alliance to prepare for battle. “This formidable missionary must be fought on all fronts,” he warned.

2029: Democracy’s Do-or-Die Moment

Sounding the alarm for the future, Chidambaram declared, “2029 elections may make a decisive turn to strengthen this formidable missionary and then we are beyond repair or the 2029 elections must return us to a full-fledged democracy. The 2029 elections are critical.”

BJP’s Sharp Retort

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya fired back with biting sarcasm. “P. Chidambaram used the word ‘formidable’ six times to describe the BJP and its election machinery in a speech that lasted less than three minutes. The successive defeats have left the Congress scarred, much like Pakistan after its bases were destroyed by the Indian Air Force,” he posted on X.

