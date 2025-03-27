Child Care Leave For Single Fathers? Assam Cabinet Approves Key Reforms Including Paddy Support Price, and New Medical College

The Assam Cabinet has introduced a major change in its child care leave policy, allowing single male state government employees who are widowers or divorcees to take leave for up to two years to care for their children.

The Assam Cabinet has introduced a major change in its Child Care Leave policy, allowing single male state government employees who are widowers or divorcees to take leave for up to two years to care for their children. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this decision on Thursday, highlighting that the amendment aims to ensure better child care.

“The rules will be amended to improve child care, allowing both women and single male government employees with custody of up to two children or specially abled kids of any age to take leave for up to two years,” Sarma told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

This move will provide much-needed support to single fathers who are juggling both professional and parental responsibilities, ensuring their children receive adequate care and attention.

Financial Support for Farmers: Additional Price for Paddy and Mustard

In a significant boost to the agricultural sector, the Cabinet has approved an additional support price of ₹250 per quintal for paddy and ₹500 per quintal for mustard. This decision aims to support farmers and improve their earnings, ensuring fair pricing for their produce.

Farmers in Assam have faced challenges due to fluctuating market prices, and this additional support will help stabilize their income while encouraging better production.

New Medical College and Nursing Schools in Darrang

The Cabinet has given the green light for a new medical college and hospital in Darrang. The project, estimated at ₹572 crore, will have 430 beds and an annual intake of 100 MBBS students.

Along with the medical college, the government will also establish a BSc nursing school and a GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) school, further strengthening Assam’s healthcare education infrastructure. This step is expected to improve medical facilities in the region and create better opportunities for aspiring medical professionals.

Changes in Department Names to Address Climate Change

Recognizing the importance of climate action, the Cabinet has approved renaming certain departments:

The ‘Science, Technology and Climate Change Department’ will now be called the ‘Science and Technology Department’.

The ‘Environment and Forest Department’ will be renamed the ‘Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department’.

This change officially declares the department as the nodal authority for climate change-related activities, signifying the state’s commitment to tackling environmental issues.

Tea Industry Gets Tax Relief

The Assam Cabinet has extended the tax exemption on cess for green leaf tea for another two years starting January 1, 2025. This extension will provide relief to the tea industry, a key economic sector in the state, helping tea growers sustain their businesses.

Professional Tax Exemption for Lower-Income Earners

The government has approved a draft notification to exempt payment of Professional Tax for individuals earning up to ₹15,000 per month for the financial year 2025-26. This move will benefit lower-income employees, reducing their financial burden.

The validity period of licenses for all fair price shops in Assam has been extended until June 30, 2026. This extension ensures the continued availability of essential commodities at subsidized rates, benefiting economically weaker sections of society.

Reorganizing Health Blocks for Better Administration

The Cabinet has approved the reorganization of health blocks in alignment with co-districts and legislative assembly constituencies. This decision aims to improve healthcare administration and make services more accessible to citizens.

The Assam Panchayat Rules, 2002, will be amended to address the settlement of markets, fisheries, ponds, and other community resources. These changes will streamline governance at the grassroots level and help in the efficient management of local resources.