Thursday, November 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Children’s Day 2024: Interesting And Lesser-Known Facts About Jawaharlal Nehru

The birthday of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Chacha Nehru is celebrated every year on 14 November.

Children’s Day 2024: Interesting And Lesser-Known Facts About Jawaharlal Nehru

The birthday of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Chacha Nehru is celebrated every year on 14 November. He always had deep love for children, care for their education, and well-being. This day brings into our minds the celebration of nurturing young minds and a great nurturing environment for growth, learning, and development.

This has now become a children’s day. On Children’s Day, cultural programs, games, and competitions are organized in schools all over the country. Family and community gather here to celebrate and make the children feel important and special. Childhood is great; children should enjoy education and other aspects of growing, and that’s what this day emphasizes and points out.

Who was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru?

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on 14th November, 1889, in Allahabad, now Prayagraj, to a renowned family of Kashmiri Pandits. His father, Pandit Motilal Nehru, was a prominent lawyer and his mother, Swarup Rani, was a homemaker. Since he was eldest of the three children, Nehru spent much of his childhood life in the ancestral home, Anand Bhavan, which is now a museum and an important site for India’s freedom struggle.

Nehru’s Early Life and Education

Nehru was privately tutored until he began his higher education at Trinity College in Cambridge. There he read for his natural sciences student degree from 1907. Nehru then went to London, where he studied law at Inner Temple Inn and passed out in 1910. When he returned to India, he first began practicing law; however, it wasn’t very long before he changed his line of career and became a front runner for Indian independence.

Personal Life: Nehru’s Family

He married Kamala Kaul, also from a Kashmiri family, in 1916, and they had one daughter, Indira Priyadarshini. Indira later served India as Prime Minister, from 1966 until 1977 and again from 1980 until 1984.

Nehru and the India Freedom Movement

Nehru was a prominent figure in the Indian freedom movement and an active member of the Indian National Congress (INC). He presided over the party in 1919 as well as in 1928. A pivotal moment in his life of activism came in 1927 when he had demanded full independence from British rule for the first time.

He wrote profusely during his period of imprisonment. He spent more than 3,259 days behind the bars and shared with the world his vision for the future of India. His writings, such as The Discovery of India and Glimpses of World History, continue to inspire people to date.

Books by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Nehru was not just a politician but also one who knew how to put words into writing. Some of his notable books are:

The Discovery of India – A reflection on India’s history, culture, and heritage.
Glimpses of World History – A series of letters to his daughter, Indira Gandhi, where he described world history
Toward Freedom – This is his autobiography, typed when in prison
Informed Facts About Jawaharlal Nehru
Nobel Peace Prize Nomination: 11 times selected to receive the Nobel Peace Prize from 1950 to 1955, but NOT once
Architect of Modern India: For his involvement in post-independence development in India, Nehru came to be known as “Architect of Modern India.”
Iconic Speech: The first speech by the Prime Minister, “Tryst with Destiny”, which he delivered on the midnight of August 14, 1947 has got to be one of the most memorable speeches ever.

Why Was Nehru Called Chacha Nehru?

There are of course two more famous reasons for the rather affectionate name of Chacha Nehru. One is that Nehru was a special favourite of Mahatma Gandhi, whom people in general regarded as Bapu. As a junior contemporary of Gandhi, Nehru came to be variously referred to as Chacha, meaning “uncle” or “bachelor uncle”, reflecting the gentleman’s relationship with the father of the nation.

However, the most popular or acknowledged reason behind the name is because of Nehru’s deep love for children. His true affection for young people, his frequent interaction with them, and his dedication to their welfare made him a favorite amongst all. This deep bond with children is the reason behind calling him Chacha Nehru.

About the Origin of Children’s Day

The Children’s Day was an annual international celebration on November 20. But after the death of Nehru in 1964, India chose to celebrate the Children’s Day in his honor by keeping up his birthday-November 14. Nehru has bequeathed the legacy of unwavering commitment toward the cause for the education and welfare of children.

This day has been kept to commemorate Nehru’s legacy, pointing out his commitment and dedication towards children’s education and welfare. One always felt Nehru would always be sensitive towards the youth for he believed that they were the future of the country. He concentrated on building educational institutions that would equip them with power. His principles of leadership fundamentally resided on learning, creativity, and equality—a set of values still shaping India today.

How to Celebrate Children’s Day 2024

Let the values of Nehru-sachcharya reach the young minds today, on the day celebrated in his name, by making children understand the value of study, equality, and benevolence. Thus, communities, teachers, and parents can create such opportunities for growth that the children remember and work on the future of every child with their whole life. A day to remember why a common man is the most precious for society; let us strive for a society where children are free to succeed, make a difference, and bring benefits to themselves.

As we celebrate Children’s Day, we remember that in the spirit of Chacha Nehru and in the hope he had for our future, we could envision a better India where every child should have a possibility of growth and prosperity.

Read MorePM Modi Pays Tribute To Pandit Nehru On His Birth Anniversary

Filed under

Children's Day 2024 Interesting Facts About Nehru Jawaharlal Nehru
