Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
China Backs Pakistan’s Sovereignty as Global Leaders Welcome India-Pakistan Ceasefire

In the middle of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi made it clear that his country will continue to support Pakistan

China Backs Pakistan’s Sovereignty as Global Leaders Welcome India-Pakistan Ceasefire

In the middle of rising tensions, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi made it clear that his country will continue to support Pakistan


In the middle of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi made it clear that his country will continue to support Pakistan. In a phone call with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Wang said China stands by Pakistan’s “sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence.”

The comments came just hours after both India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire following several days of heavy cross-border military exchanges.

China Reaffirms Support for Pakistan

According to a statement released by Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Ishaq Dar spoke with Wang Yi to update him on the latest developments in the region.

Wang responded by appreciating Pakistan’s calm approach.

“Wang Yi acknowledged Pakistan’s ‘restraint and appreciated its responsible approach under challenging circumstances’,” the Foreign Office said.

“He reaffirmed that China, as Pakistan’s All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partner and iron-clad friend, will continue to stand firmly by Pakistan in upholding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence,” the statement added.

Pakistan Engages with Other Global Partners

Along with the call to China, Ishaq Dar also reached out to leaders of other key nations.

He spoke with the United Arab Emirates’ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, who welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Dar also had a conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. During the call, he shared details of the situation on the ground and explained Pakistan’s stance in the ongoing tensions.

US Says Ceasefire Was Mediated by Washington

Meanwhile, the United States took credit for helping bring both sides back from the brink.

President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire. He described the development as a result of US-led mediation.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also commented on the agreement and praised the leadership shown by both sides.

He called it a “US-brokered ceasefire” and added that he commended Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif for “their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace.”

Ceasefire After Intense Military Escalation

The ceasefire agreement came just hours after a major military escalation. Both countries had reportedly attacked each other’s military bases and border outposts earlier that day.

The situation was beginning to draw concern from across the world, with fears of a broader conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations.

The ceasefire has now provided a much-needed pause and an opportunity for diplomatic engagement, although tensions remain high.

