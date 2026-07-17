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Home > India News > China’s Stealth Fighter Capability on Rise. Here’s How India Is Strengthening Its Defence Preparedness

China’s Stealth Fighter Capability on Rise. Here’s How India Is Strengthening Its Defence Preparedness

China may already have around 500 J-20 stealth jets while India has none. Here's why the widening stealth fighter gap could become a major challenge in a future Beijing-Delhi conflict, and what options India has to respond.

Widening gap of stealth jets between India and China (Image: AI-generated)
Widening gap of stealth jets between India and China (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-17 13:46 IST

A future military clash between India and China may not begin with dogfights in the skies. It could begin with aircraft that Indian radar struggles to detect. That possibility has come into sharper focus after a new estimate claimed China may already operate around 500 J-20 Mighty Dragon stealth jets, while India’s operational fleet of stealth jets remains at zero. The estimate, published by veteran China military watcher Andreas Rupprecht in the US defence journal The War Zone, suggests Beijing has built far more J-20s than many defence analysts previously believed. If the figure is accurate, China has expanded production of one of the world’s most sophisticated combat aircraft to a level that appears to surpass even the United States, widening a capability gap that could become critical in any future Beijing-Delhi conflict.

The concern is not simply that China has more advanced aircraft. It is that the first few hours of a conflict could unfold very differently when one side fields hundreds of stealth jets and the other has none. It has been earlier reported that at least some J-20 squadrons have already been deployed in Tibet, placing them close to India’s northern frontier.

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Why stealth jets could change the opening phase of an India-China war

Modern air campaigns are built around gaining control of the skies as early as possible. That is where stealth jets become different from conventional fighters. Instead of joining the main battle, they are designed to begin it. Their mission is to slip past radar, enter heavily defended airspace, hunt enemy aircraft, disable air defence systems and strike command centres before the opposing air force can fully respond.

Once those objectives are achieved, every aircraft flying behind them faces a far lower level of risk. That ability to reshape the battlefield is why militaries consider stealth jets among their most valuable assets. For India, the importance of air power became even clearer during Operation Sindoor, which underscored how central the Indian Air Force would be in future military operations.

India has no stealth jets today and no quick way to close the widening gap

Even if India decides the capability gap must be addressed immediately, there is no ready-made solution. The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), India’s indigenous stealth fighter programme, is still around a decade away from operational service. By the time it enters the fleet, China could be operating close to 1,000 J-20 fighters, many expected to be significantly upgraded, while also fielding two sixth-generation fighter programmes already taking shape.

Buying aircraft from abroad offers only limited relief. Reportedly, the Russian Su-57 remains the only emergency import option available to India, but it is neither regarded as an ideal stealth fighter nor necessarily the best use of national resources. India has also expressed long-term interest in Europe’s Future Combat Air System (FCAS), though that programme belongs to the next decade rather than today’s security challenge.

India is preparing for stealth jets, but technology alone cannot erase the numbers gap

India is not without options. The country is investing in advanced air defence systems, specialised sensors and detection networks specifically intended to reduce some of the advantages enjoyed by stealth jets. These technologies are expected to make low-observable aircraft easier to detect and help offset, at least in part, the absence of an Indian stealth fleet.

But technology cannot entirely replace capability. China could already have around 500 operational stealth jets, while India’s count remains zero. The challenge is not being attributed to the Indian Air Force, which has long recognised the need for such aircraft. Instead, it reflects years of delayed decisions, inconsistent planning and an inability to build advanced combat aircraft at scale. The debate is no longer about whether India requires stealth jets. The pressing question is whether Beijing’s rapidly growing fleet will finally force the faster decisions needed before the gap becomes even harder to bridge.

Also Read: India’s First Hydrogen Train Explained: Route, Speed, Fare, Schedule, Stops And How It Works    

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China’s Stealth Fighter Capability on Rise. Here’s How India Is Strengthening Its Defence Preparedness
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