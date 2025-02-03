‘China Is Sitting Inside Country’: Rahul Gandhi Says Army Is Contradicting PM Modi

In a recent parliamentary session, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi raised significant concerns regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy decisions and the government's handling of national security issues, particularly in relation to China.

In a recent parliamentary session, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi raised significant concerns regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy decisions and the government’s handling of national security issues, particularly in relation to China.

Allegations of Seeking U.S. Invitation

Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Modi dispatched External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to the United States with the specific aim of securing an invitation to President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. He claimed that this move was indicative of the government’s eagerness to align closely with the U.S. administration.

Contradictions Over Ladakh Situation

Addressing the ongoing border tensions with China, Gandhi asserted, “The Prime Minister has denied it, but the Army has contradicted him, stating that China is occupying 4,000 sq km of our territory.” This statement highlights a perceived discrepancy between the Prime Minister’s assurances and the ground realities reported by the Indian Army.

Gandhi’s remarks prompted an immediate response from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who intervened during the session. Subsequently, Speaker Om Birla requested that Gandhi substantiate his claims with concrete evidence, underscoring the gravity of the allegations made.

Reiteration of Concerns

These developments have sparked a broader debate on the government’s foreign policy strategies and its handling of critical national security issues, with calls for clearer communication and decisive action to address the challenges at hand.