China Opposes All Forms Of Terrorism: China Reacts To India’s Retaliation Against Pakistan, Condemns India’s Strike

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following India's targeted military action under Operation Sindoor, China has issued a measured statement expressing concern over the unfolding situation.

Responding to questions during a regular press briefing, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry stated, “China finds India’s military operation early this morning regrettable. We are concerned about the ongoing situation.”

Emphasising regional stability, the spokesperson added, “India and Pakistan are and will always be each other’s neighbors. They’re both China’s neighbors as well. China opposes all forms of terrorism.”

While refraining from taking sides, China urged both nations to prioritise peace and security. “We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation.”

The remarks reflect Beijing’s cautious diplomatic approach, as it seeks to maintain its ties with both India and Pakistan amid a highly sensitive regional flashpoint.

