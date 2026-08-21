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Home > India News > China or Pakistan? Ex-Army Chief Manoj Naravane Reveals Where India Faces the Bigger Threat

China or Pakistan? Ex-Army Chief Manoj Naravane Reveals Where India Faces the Bigger Threat

Former Army chief General Manoj Naravane says Pakistan remains an immediate security concern due to terrorism, but China will be India’s biggest long-term competitor across military, economic and political fronts.

China or Pakistan? Ex-Army Chief Manoj Naravane Reveals Where India Faces the Bigger Threat

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-21 18:22 IST

Former Army chief General Manoj Naravane has drawn a sharp distinction between the security challenges posed by Pakistan and China. He said Pakistan remains an immediate concern for India because of the continuing threat of terrorism. But in the long run, he sees China emerging as New Delhi’s biggest competitor.

Speaking at the launch of his book, The Curious and the Classified: Unearthing Military Myths and Mysteries, Naravane said India needs to deal with both countries differently. The book has been published by Rupa Publications.

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Pakistan Remains India’s Immediate Security Concern

Naravane said India’s focus on its western borders remains high because of Pakistan’s alleged continued support to terrorism.

“Pakistan and China are a totally different ballgame. We have fought wars with both of them. We have unsettled borders. So they will always remain on our radar as a threat, as a challenge,” he said.

However, Naravane said China could pose a much wider challenge to India in the years ahead.

“Because of their continued support to terrorism, our attention is towards our western borders. But I think we are very clear that in the long term and in the years to come, China is going to be our main competitor. And I purposely use the word competitor and not enemy,” he added.

Why Naravane Calls China a ‘Competitor’

According to Naravane, India-China competition will not be limited to military affairs. He said the contest could extend to several areas, including politics, trade and the economy.

“They are going to be our main competitor in all fields. Political, economic, trade, and, of course, military also. And wherever there is competition, there is always a little bit of conflict,” he said.

Naravane served as Army chief from December 31, 2019, to April 30, 2022.

Talks With China, But Strong Military Deterrence

While describing China as a long-term competitor, Naravane stressed the importance of dialogue. He said India should try to settle differences through talks rather than immediately turning to force.

“It is up to us to try to resolve those conflicts, those differences, through the mechanisms of talks, dialogues. And taking recourse to the use of force should always be the last priority,” he said.

At the same time, he said diplomacy must have military strength behind it.

“There comes a moment when you realise that this is not going to happen. And therefore, you have to have a strong deterrence,” Naravane said.

He added that India’s armed forces must remain prepared to prevent any “misadventure”.

Naravane On India’s Neighbourhood

Naravane also spoke about India’s relations with its neighbours. He said New Delhi should focus on stability in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

“You can’t choose your neighbours, in real life also, and in geopolitics also. You have to make the best of what you have,” he said.

He warned that instability in neighbouring countries can create problems for India. These could include refugee flows, smuggling, drug trafficking and the movement of illegal weapons.

Talking about refugees from Myanmar, he said, “If your neighbouring country is burning, that should not make you happy.”

“Therefore, we need to help these countries to be stable,” he added.

‘If You Want Peace, Prepare for War’

Naravane said peace should remain India’s ultimate goal. But he stressed that the country must maintain enough military capability to protect its interests.

“If you want peace, prepare for war,” he said, summing up his approach to India’s security challenges, military preparedness and ties with its neighbours.

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