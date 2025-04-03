‘China Sitting On 4,000 Square Kms Of Our Territory’: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Indian Government Of Lack Of Action Over US’ Trade Tariffs And China In Lok Sabha

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday expressed serious concerns over the new import duties imposed by US President Donald Trump, warning that they would "completely devastate" India's economy.

Gandhi said the tariffs, which target multiple Indian industries, would severely impact the country’s auto sector, pharmaceutical industry, and agriculture. He criticized the sudden nature of the decision, questioning the government’s response.

“Our ally has suddenly decided to impose a 26 percent tariff, which is going to completely devastate our economy – our auto industry, pharmaceutical industry, and agriculture are all in line,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Cutting cakes with Chinese diplomats while they occupy our land amounts to nothing short of celebrating the sacrifice of our brave martyrs! Advertisement · Scroll to continue Prime Minister Modi and the BJP’s “foreign policy” continues its spineless tradition – bowing before every foreigner, when we should be… pic.twitter.com/YYtHQUpnmL — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 3, 2025

He further pressed the government for answers, saying, “…What are you doing about our land, and what will you do about the tariff our ally has imposed on us?”

US Justifies Tariffs Amid Global Trade Tensions

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced new reciprocal tariffs on multiple countries, including India. While the official US announcement listed India’s tariff rate at 26%, other documents received by the Indian government suggest it is actually 27%. Trump defended the move, stating that for years the US had been “looted, pillaged, raped, and plundered” by other nations.

In response, the Indian government has said it is carefully assessing the impact of these tariffs. The commerce ministry confirmed that discussions are ongoing with various stakeholders, including industry leaders and exporters, to determine the best course of action. The ministry emphasized that any decision would align with India’s broader vision for economic growth.

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government’s Stance on China

Apart from discussing trade concerns, Rahul Gandhi also raised the issue of India’s territorial disputes with China. He accused the Narendra Modi-led government of being too lenient on China, alleging that the neighboring country had taken over 4,000 square kilometers of Indian land.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi questioned the logic behind celebrating 75 years of diplomatic ties with China while the border dispute remained unresolved.

“China is sitting on 4,000 square kilometers of our territory. I was shocked some time back to see that our foreign secretary (Vikram Misri) was cutting a cake with the Chinese ambassador. The question is — what exactly is happening to this territory of 4,000 sq km that China has taken?” Gandhi asked, according to PTI.

He also recalled the Galwan Valley clash of 2020, where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, criticizing the government’s lack of action.

“There is a celebration taking place over their martyrdom by cutting a cake. We are not against normalcy but there should be status quo before that. We should get our land back.”

Communication Gap Between Government and Opposition

Gandhi also highlighted what he perceived as a lack of transparency in the government’s dealings with China. He pointed out that information about diplomatic exchanges was being relayed by Chinese officials rather than the Indian government.

“It has come to my notice that the Prime Minister and the President have written to the Chinese. It is the Chinese Ambassador informing us about this, not our own people,” he said, as reported by ANI.

Congress vs BJP on Foreign Policy

Drawing comparisons between the Congress party and the ruling BJP, Gandhi emphasized the difference in their approach to foreign relations. He recalled a famous quote from former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi when she was asked whether she leaned left or right in foreign policy.

“Someone once asked Indira Gandhi ji in the matter of foreign policy whether she leans left or right. She replied that she is an Indian and she stands straight… The BJP and RSS have a different philosophy; when asked to lean right or left, they say they bow their heads to every foreigner that comes. This is part of their culture and history.”

With tensions rising over both the tariff issue and India’s border concerns, all eyes are on the Indian government to see how it will respond. The commerce ministry is expected to release an official statement soon, detailing its plan to address the challenges posed by the new US tariffs.

