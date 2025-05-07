Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Chinese Ambassador Reaches MEA HQ For A briefing On Operation Sindoor

Chinese Ambassador visits MEA HQ for Operation Sindoor briefing; Beijing says it's ready to play a constructive role in easing India-Pakistan tensions.

Chinese Ambassador Reaches MEA HQ For A briefing On Operation Sindoor


Chinese Ambassador to India reached the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) headquarters on Wednesday for a detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor, India’s recent military strike targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians. In response, India launched a precise 25-minute military strike on Wednesday at 1:25 am, aiming at key terror infrastructure across the border.

Reacting to the situation, China has expressed concern over the growing conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations. During a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing is open to helping defuse the tensions.

“We are willing to work together with the international community and continue to play a constructive role in easing the current tensions,” Lin Jian told reporters, as quoted by CNN.

China’s message comes at a critical time when global attention is focused on the escalating situation in South Asia. The move indicates Beijing’s intent to position itself as a peace-promoting power in the region.

The diplomatic engagement by China is being closely watched, given the strategic and historical significance of its ties with both India and Pakistan.

