Chirag Paswan Reaffirms NDA Loyalty, Rules Out Exit as Long as Modi Leads

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan has firmly dismissed rumors about his potential exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Addressing the speculation upon his return to Patna from Delhi, Paswan reiterated his unwavering support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, “As long as our alliance’s Prime Minister is Narendra Modi, I cannot even think of leaving the NDA.”

The speculation increased following Paswan’s announcement at a public rally that the LJP would contest all 243 constituencies in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. However, he abstained from disclosing the number of seats his party would contest, citing the need to maintain alliance “decorum.” Paswan’s decision to withhold this information has fueled further discussions about his political alignment.

Chirag Paswan also criticized the Congress party for propagating rumors about his departure from the NDA. He accused the opposition alliance of attempting to create a rift within the NDA to ease their own political path. “I don’t know why, in the eagerness to distance myself from the NDA, such news is run. Even a small statement is presented in this way,” he remarked.

Despite his commitment to the NDA, Paswan highlighted issues within Bihar’s administration, including rising crime rates and governance challenges. He underscored that his primary focus remains on addressing the concerns of the people of Bihar.

As the state approaches its assembly elections, Chirag Paswan’s statements reaffirm his position within the NDA, aiming to put a stop to any doubts about his political affiliations.

Also Read: India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade