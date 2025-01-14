Home
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
CISF Gets Major Boost: Two New Battalions Sanctioned By MHA After The Mahilla battalion

The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the creation of two new CISF battalions, boosting the Force's strength to 2 lakh. This move enhances national security, improves emergency response, and creates over 2,000 new employment opportunities.

CISF Gets Major Boost: Two New Battalions Sanctioned By MHA After The Mahilla battalion

In a major move, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sanctioned a significant expansion of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) by approving the creation of two new battalions. This decision, coupled with the recently approved Mahila Battalion, will augment the Force’s capacity, strengthen national security, and create new employment opportunities for over 2,000 individuals.

The CISF’s strength will now touch 2 lakh. The MHA’s approval authorizes the addition of two battalions, each comprising 1,025 personnel of various ranks. This will increase the CISF’s total number of battalions from 13 to 15, adding 2,050 new posts to the Force. Each new battalion will be led by a Senior Commandant-level Officer.

These new battalions will also play a crucial role in meeting the increasing demands on the CISF by creating a pool of trained personnel to fulfill immediate induction requirements related to internal security. The reserve battalions consist of personnel specifically trained and equipped to handle the security of high-security jails and other critical undertakings.

Furthermore, the additional battalions will significantly improve the CISF’s rapid response capabilities during emergencies. The availability of dedicated reserve units, well-equipped with transport fleets and sufficient weaponry, ensures faster deployment and more effective management of critical situations, further enhancing public safety and security.

The increased strength will also reduce stress on existing personnel, resulting in improved leave and weekly relief opportunities for them.

Filed under

CISF expansion Ministry of Home Affairs CISF

Advertisement

