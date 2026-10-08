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Home > India News > CISF Upgrades Gyanesh Kumar’s Security to ‘Z+’ Category Amid Ongoing Protest: Here’s What We Know

CISF Upgrades Gyanesh Kumar’s Security to ‘Z+’ Category Amid Ongoing Protest: Here’s What We Know

CISF Upgrades Gyanesh Kumar's Security to 'Z+' Category Amid Ongoing Protest: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has deployed additional reserve personnel to strengthen the security arrangements for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid ongoing protests over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Here is what we know about the latest security arrangements as of Thursday (Oct 8).

CISF Upgrades Gyanesh Kumar's Security to 'Z+' Category Amid Ongoing Protest: Here's What We Know
CISF Upgrades Gyanesh Kumar's Security to 'Z+' Category Amid Ongoing Protest: Here's What We Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 15:25 IST

CISF Upgrades Gyanesh Kumar’s Security to ‘Z+’ Category Amid Ongoing Protest: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has deployed additional reserve personnel to strengthen the security arrangements for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid ongoing protests over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The reinforcement was carried out on October 7 following an order to increase the strength of the additional reserve deployment. Here is what we know about the latest security arrangements as of Thursday (Oct 8).

Additional CISF Personnel Deployed for Gyanesh Kumar

According to officials, additional CISF personnel have been deployed at Gyanesh Kumar’s residence in New Moti Bagh Colony, at the Election Commission office and as part of his personal security arrangements. The additional deployment has been made in response to the prevailing security situation and threat assessment.

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Officials said the reinforcement involves personnel from the CISF’s reserve pool, who can be mobilised whenever required depending on the threat perception. The deployment was stepped up on October 7 as a precautionary measure.

What is Z+ Security Cover?

Z+ is the second-highest category of security cover in India. The only higher level is Special Protection Group (SPG) protection, which is extended to the Prime Minister and his immediate family under the applicable security arrangements.

Security cover is determined on the basis of threat perception and can involve the deployment of additional personnel from reserve units when authorities assess that extra protection is required.

Why Has Gyanesh Kumar’s Security Been Strengthened?

The additional deployment comes amid ongoing protests over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The INDIA bloc has been staging protests demanding the immediate resignation and removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The opposition alliance has accused the Election Commission of India of electoral manipulation and alleged that it is functioning as a “puppet” of the government. The protests have been led by senior opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with leaders from the Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress.

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CISF Upgrades Gyanesh Kumar’s Security to ‘Z+’ Category Amid Ongoing Protest: Here’s What We Know
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CISF Upgrades Gyanesh Kumar’s Security to ‘Z+’ Category Amid Ongoing Protest: Here’s What We Know

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CISF Upgrades Gyanesh Kumar’s Security to ‘Z+’ Category Amid Ongoing Protest: Here’s What We Know

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CISF Upgrades Gyanesh Kumar’s Security to ‘Z+’ Category Amid Ongoing Protest: Here’s What We Know
CISF Upgrades Gyanesh Kumar’s Security to ‘Z+’ Category Amid Ongoing Protest: Here’s What We Know
CISF Upgrades Gyanesh Kumar’s Security to ‘Z+’ Category Amid Ongoing Protest: Here’s What We Know
CISF Upgrades Gyanesh Kumar’s Security to ‘Z+’ Category Amid Ongoing Protest: Here’s What We Know
CISF Upgrades Gyanesh Kumar’s Security to ‘Z+’ Category Amid Ongoing Protest: Here’s What We Know

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