Thursday, April 3, 2025
Citizens Raise Concern Over Demolition Of British Era Building In Assam

The Assam Government has come under fire from residents of Guwahati following the demolition of the historic Mahafezkhana building as part of a beautification drive.

The Assam Government has come under fire from residents of Guwahati following the demolition of the historic Mahafezkhana building as part of a beautification drive. Citizens and heritage activists have expressed strong opposition, calling the move a major loss to the city’s rich historical legacy.

Built between 1855 and 1865, Mahafezkhana was considered an architectural marvel of its time. The substantial brick structure, measuring 86 feet by 77 feet, featured imposing iron gates, 20-inch-thick walls, and a continuous verandah, ensuring durability and security. Located near the treasury, it housed crucial administrative records, including land documents, patta, jamabandi, and namzari papers.

For many, Mahafezkhana was more than just a building—it was a vital repository of Assam’s administrative, architectural, and archival history. It symbolized colonial governance and represented the region’s bureaucratic evolution. Remarkably, it was one of the two structures in Guwahati that withstood the devastating 1897 earthquake.

Senior citizen and heritage enthusiast Ajay Kr Dutta voiced his disappointment, stating, “It is not just Mahafezkhana—many other historical sites have already been demolished. Guwahati was once Pragjyotishpur, a city with deep historical and mythological roots. We have erased connections to the Mahabharata era, and many significant locations such as Jeblak Ashram, Rajgarh, Bhangagarh, and Mamai Kata Garh have been destroyed in the name of development.” Dutta said development should not come at the cost of history.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati City District Congress Committee staged a protest on Tuesday in front of Meghadoot Bhawan, Panbazar, Guwahati, against the Assam government’s demolition of the historic Mahafezkhana building.

A senior Congress leader participating in the protest expressed strong opposition to the demolition, stating: “The Mahafezkhana is not just a building; it is a heritage. It was constructed 107 years ago during British rule and served as a crucial repository of state and public records. The British may have left long ago, but they left behind a system that contributed to our growth and development. By demolishing this structure, the government is not just destroying a building, but erasing our heritage. This is deeply upsetting, and we strongly protest against such actions. We demand that all heritage properties be preserved and maintained properly. That is why we are gathered here today.”

Besides this, the protesters also sent a commemorative copy to the Chief Minister of Assam through the city police to request him to save the haritage buildings in Guwahati and other parts of Assam.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the government’s action and maintained that it was a ‘symbol of gulami’ (slavery) and “not an archaeological site”.

