Civil Aviation Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu Chairs High-Level Meeting On Delhi Airport Runway Upgrade

During the meeting, the Minister reviewed the current situation, emphasizing the importance of ensuring minimal disruption to passengers and airline operations.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu, led a high-level meeting today at Delhi Airport to assess the operational impact of the ongoing runway 10/28 upgradation and the challenges caused by unexpected easterly wind patterns.

Key officials attended the meeting, including Civil Aviation Secretary Shri Vumlunmang Vualnam, AAI Chairman Shri Vipin Kumar, DGCA Director General Shri Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, as well as representatives from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), airlines, and the CISF.

During the discussion, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu underlined the need to minimize disruptions to both passenger travel and airline schedules. He urged all stakeholders to act collaboratively and proactively to manage the current challenges effectively.

The Minister stressed the importance of comprehensive planning that accounts for both the infrastructure work and potential weather disturbances. He directed teams to prioritize passenger comfort and make preemptive decisions using timely weather forecasts and available operational resources.

To strengthen preparedness, Shri Naidu called for improved coordination across all departments, especially with one of the four runways currently under upgrade. He urged Air Traffic Control (ATC) and AAI personnel to apply their expertise in maintaining operational efficiency throughout this critical phase.

Expressing his confidence in the collective ability of all involved agencies, the Minister stated, “With effective coordination and a unified approach, I believe Delhi Airport will continue to deliver a world-class experience, even during ongoing infrastructure enhancements and weather-related uncertainties.”

The meeting also emphasized the importance of transparent communication with passengers to ease concerns and avoid confusion during this period. Stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to completing the runway upgrade on schedule while minimizing any disruption to operations and inconvenience to travelers.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation reiterated its dedication to ensuring smooth airport operations and passenger satisfaction, aiming to maintain India’s reputation as a leader in global aviation standards.

