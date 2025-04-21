Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Civil Aviation Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu Chairs High-Level Meeting On Delhi Airport Runway Upgrade

Civil Aviation Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu Chairs High-Level Meeting On Delhi Airport Runway Upgrade

During the meeting, the Minister reviewed the current situation, emphasizing the importance of ensuring minimal disruption to passengers and airline operations.

Civil Aviation Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu Chairs High-Level Meeting On Delhi Airport Runway Upgrade

Shri Ram Mohan Naidu


Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu, led a high-level meeting today at Delhi Airport to assess the operational impact of the ongoing runway 10/28 upgradation and the challenges caused by unexpected easterly wind patterns.

Key officials attended the meeting, including Civil Aviation Secretary Shri Vumlunmang Vualnam, AAI Chairman Shri Vipin Kumar, DGCA Director General Shri Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, as well as representatives from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), airlines, and the CISF.

During the discussion, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu underlined the need to minimize disruptions to both passenger travel and airline schedules. He urged all stakeholders to act collaboratively and proactively to manage the current challenges effectively.

The Minister stressed the importance of comprehensive planning that accounts for both the infrastructure work and potential weather disturbances. He directed teams to prioritize passenger comfort and make preemptive decisions using timely weather forecasts and available operational resources.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

To strengthen preparedness, Shri Naidu called for improved coordination across all departments, especially with one of the four runways currently under upgrade. He urged Air Traffic Control (ATC) and AAI personnel to apply their expertise in maintaining operational efficiency throughout this critical phase.

Expressing his confidence in the collective ability of all involved agencies, the Minister stated, “With effective coordination and a unified approach, I believe Delhi Airport will continue to deliver a world-class experience, even during ongoing infrastructure enhancements and weather-related uncertainties.”

The meeting also emphasized the importance of transparent communication with passengers to ease concerns and avoid confusion during this period. Stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to completing the runway upgrade on schedule while minimizing any disruption to operations and inconvenience to travelers.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation reiterated its dedication to ensuring smooth airport operations and passenger satisfaction, aiming to maintain India’s reputation as a leader in global aviation standards.

ALSO READ: BJP Criticises Mamata Banerjee For Not Visiting Murshidabad After Waqf Act Violence

Filed under

Delhi Airport Shri Ram Mohan Naidu

Kristi Noem Robbed

Who Is Kristi Noem? Homeland Security Secretary’s Bag With $3000 In Cash, Blank Cheques And...
Shubhangi Atre with her e

Who Was Shubhangi Atre’s Ex-Husband? Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress’ Husband Of 22 Years Dies...
Venkatesh Iyer scored 14

Who Is Venkatesh Iyer? KKR Player Bought For Rs. 23.75 Crore Gets Dubbed As Fraud...
Bishop Mykola Bychok and

This Ukrainian-Born Bishop In Melbourne Is The Youngest Cardinal Who Will Help Elect New Pope...
Shri Ram Mohan Naidu

Civil Aviation Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu Chairs High-Level Meeting On Delhi Airport Runway Upgrade
Pope Francis

Did Pope Francis Die Of Cerebral Haemorrhage And Not Pneumonia? New Reports Reveal Shocking Details
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Kristi Noem? Homeland Security Secretary’s Bag With $3000 In Cash, Blank Cheques And Passport Gets Stolen In DC

Who Is Kristi Noem? Homeland Security Secretary’s Bag With $3000 In Cash, Blank Cheques And...

Who Was Shubhangi Atre’s Ex-Husband? Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress’ Husband Of 22 Years Dies In Indore

Who Was Shubhangi Atre’s Ex-Husband? Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress’ Husband Of 22 Years Dies...

Who Is Venkatesh Iyer? KKR Player Bought For Rs. 23.75 Crore Gets Dubbed As Fraud By Fans After Scoring 14 Off 19 Balls

Who Is Venkatesh Iyer? KKR Player Bought For Rs. 23.75 Crore Gets Dubbed As Fraud...

This Ukrainian-Born Bishop In Melbourne Is The Youngest Cardinal Who Will Help Elect New Pope After Pope Francis’ Death

This Ukrainian-Born Bishop In Melbourne Is The Youngest Cardinal Who Will Help Elect New Pope...

Did Pope Francis Die Of Cerebral Haemorrhage And Not Pneumonia? New Reports Reveal Shocking Details

Did Pope Francis Die Of Cerebral Haemorrhage And Not Pneumonia? New Reports Reveal Shocking Details

Entertainment

Who Was Shubhangi Atre’s Ex-Husband? Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress’ Husband Of 22 Years Dies In Indore

Who Was Shubhangi Atre’s Ex-Husband? Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress’ Husband Of 22 Years Dies

Kanye West Celebrates Hitler’s Birthday On Easter, Posts Shocking Antisemitic Rants

Kanye West Celebrates Hitler’s Birthday On Easter, Posts Shocking Antisemitic Rants

Yash To Battle Kunal Kapoor Before Facing Ranbir Kapoor In Intense Action Sequence In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Yash To Battle Kunal Kapoor Before Facing Ranbir Kapoor In Intense Action Sequence In Nitesh

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three Years Before The Shocking Divorce

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With This Easter Post

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave