Civil Defence Mock Drill: Blackouts Continue Across Nation But Lights Return To Parts Of Delhi

As part of a major civil defence exercise, several cities across India, including Bhopal, Delhi, and Barmer, went dark on Wednesday evening in a coordinated blackout drill. The aim was to test India’s preparedness in the event of large-scale emergencies, especially in light of recent cross-border military actions and growing regional tensions.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had ordered the drill earlier this week, calling on all states and union territories to simulate a blackout and evaluate emergency response systems. This countrywide mock drill is said to be one of the largest since 1971.

Madhya Pradesh CM Monitors Blackout via Video Call

In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav monitored the situation from the State Command Centre in Bhopal. He joined the blackout review through video conferencing as cities like Bhopal and Gwalior observed the lights-off drill.

“Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviewed the blackout during the state-wide civil defence mock drill through video conferencing at the State Command Centre,” confirmed state officials.

The CM was briefed on the response time of various departments and how well citizens followed safety protocols during the 10-minute blackout window.

Delhi’s Power Centers Join the Exercise

In the national capital, several important landmarks went dark at 8 PM as part of the blackout. These included the Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block, South Block, and popular areas like Vijay Chowk, Akshardham, Moti Nagar, and Khan Market. Security remained tight throughout the city, with civil defence teams stationed nearby.

Once the drill period ended, power was gradually restored. “Lights turn back on at Rashtrapati Bhavan, as well as the North Block and South Block in Delhi, following the blackout,” officials reported.

Religious and Tourist Spots Also Participated

Major landmarks such as the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Delhi also went dark briefly as part of the coordinated effort. The temple’s lights began to return slowly once the blackout window passed.

“Lights have started to turn back on gradually at Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Delhi after a blackout exercise that started at 8 pm,” officials said.

Rajasthan’s Barmer Among Other Cities in Blackout Zone

Barmer in Rajasthan also took part in the exercise, cutting off non-essential lighting across the city. It was one of many cities in western India to participate, reflecting how widespread the drill was.

“Barmer in Rajasthan is also experiencing a blackout along with several parts of the country as a part of a mock drill exercise,” a local update stated.

Why These Drills Matter Now

The drill comes at a time when India’s military has launched Operation Sindoor—a precision strike operation targeting nine terrorist locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes were carried out on the night of Tuesday-Wednesday in response to the deadly terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 people.

Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces carried out “focused strikes” on terror sites in a mission that reportedly caught Pakistan off-guard.

With rising security concerns and possible retaliations, officials say it’s now more important than ever to ensure that the country’s civil infrastructure is ready for emergencies.

Drill Procedures: Sirens, Evacuations, Control Rooms Activated

In most places, the blackout drills began around 4 PM and included air raid sirens, evacuation rehearsals, and emergency control room activations. Civil defence volunteers were on the ground guiding people, and several government and private offices also took part.

The blackout wasn’t just symbolic—it was a test of how quickly cities could react, coordinate, and manage public safety during a sudden crisis.