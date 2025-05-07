Civil Defence Mock Drill: Massive Blackout Drill Begins Across Noida, Gurugram

In Haryana, the city of Gurugram was plunged into complete darkness as part of the mock drill. Local authorities made it clear that this was not a routine exercise. Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar explained the intent behind the blackout: “to fully experience a no-light zone.”

As tensions flare along India’s western border, cities across the country went dark on Wednesday night—not due to a power failure, but as part of a nationwide emergency preparedness exercise. The blackout was a coordinated effort by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to test the country’s readiness in the face of rising security threats, especially in light of recent cross-border strikes under “Operation Sindoor.”

From bustling metros to quiet towns, the lights flickered off across India, giving people a real-time sense of what a no-light emergency could feel like.

Gurugram’s Full-Night Blackout: “To Fully Experience a No-Light Zone”

In Haryana, the city of Gurugram was plunged into complete darkness as part of the mock drill. Local authorities made it clear that this was not a routine exercise. Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar explained the intent behind the blackout: “to fully experience a no-light zone.”

Residents were instructed to keep all lights switched off for the entire night. It was a way to prepare not only the administration but also the public for scenarios that might arise during wartime or other national emergencies.

Sirens Echo Across Shimla as Blackout Begins

In Himachal Pradesh’s capital, Shimla, the blackout drill kicked off dramatically. Sirens rang out just after 7 PM, signaling the start of the exercise. The eerie sound echoed through the hilly city, making the simulation feel all too real.

The entire city was asked to participate by turning off lights and cutting down on all forms of visible illumination.

Bareilly Observes Blackout from 8:00 to 8:10 PM

Down in Uttar Pradesh, Bareilly carried out its blackout exercise with precision. District Magistrate Avinash Singh urged residents to cooperate by switching off lights and avoiding the use of phones, inverters, or flashlights. The blackout lasted for 10 minutes—from 8:00 PM to 8:10 PM.

This brief window was aimed at testing how efficiently the city’s civil defence teams could respond in a controlled emergency.

Pockets of Vishakhapatnam Go Dark

In Andhra Pradesh, the blackout was more localized but equally impactful. At exactly 7 PM, areas like Kotha Jalaripeta and Oxygen Towers in Vishakhapatnam went dark. Power was deliberately cut off as part of the exercise, and local authorities monitored the response and readiness of the community.

Even Shopping Malls Join In: Saket’s Select City Walk Turns Off Lights

Delhi didn’t hold back. Even commercial centers joined the effort. At the popular Select City Walk mall in Saket, all lights were turned off as the city observed its role in the nationwide blackout.

Customers and staff experienced a brief pause in operations, though emergency lighting and essential services continued to function.

Noida and Guwahati Follow Suit

Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Guwahati in Assam both initiated their blackout drills at 7 PM. While some neighborhoods went entirely dark, essential services were maintained under backup power systems.

In both cities, the local administration ensured public awareness and cooperation, with announcements and advisory messages issued ahead of time.

High-Profile Blackout in Patna: CM’s House and Raj Bhavan Participate

In Bihar’s capital, Patna, the blackout drill extended to some of the state’s most important addresses. The Chief Minister’s residence and Raj Bhavan were both darkened to show symbolic and administrative involvement in the exercise.

Despite the symbolic power shutdown, key security arrangements and communications remained functional.

NDMC Area in Delhi Observes Blackout—But With Key Exemptions

In central Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area joined the blackout at 8 PM. However, there were critical exceptions.

While most of Lutyens’ Delhi, including Connaught Place, experienced power cuts managed through switchyards, several places remained lit. These included the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the Prime Minister’s official residence, and hospital ICUs.

Authorities said this was necessary to ensure continuity of national leadership and emergency healthcare.

The Bigger Picture: Why These Drills Matter

This nationwide exercise wasn’t just about turning off lights. It was part of a larger civil defence drill organized amid the backdrop of growing military and security threats.

On Monday, the MHA issued instructions to all states and union territories to conduct full-scale mock drills. These drills are meant to prepare India against “new and complex threats,” particularly as the country reevaluates its response capabilities after recent incidents in Kashmir.

The urgency came on the heels of Operation Sindoor—a set of focused Indian strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation, carried out late Tuesday night, was reportedly a response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead.

Mock Drills Spanned the Nation

Drills started in many places as early as 4 PM. Air raid sirens were activated, emergency control rooms went live, evacuation rehearsals were carried out, and civil defence teams were mobilized. Even schools, offices, hospitals, and metro stations saw active participation from staff and security forces.

Importantly, there were no disruptions to transport or emergency medical services during the drill.

Metro Cities and Border Regions: High Alert Zones

Special attention was given to metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, as well as border regions and cities with sensitive installations—nuclear facilities, oil refineries, and military zones were under specific watch.

From students and hospital workers to metro officials and private employees, people from all walks of life played a role in the simulation.