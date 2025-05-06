Home
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Civil Defence Mock Drill: Why Is Blackout Action Plan Crucial To The Civil Defence Preparedness?

India is getting ready for a big civil defence mock drill on Wednesday, May 7, and one of the key things in this exercise is a "crash blackout" — basically, turning off all lights and visible signs of infrastructure to make things harder to spot during a possible air attack.

Civil Defence Mock Drill: Why Is Blackout Action Plan Crucial To The Civil Defence Preparedness?

India is getting ready for a big civil defence mock drill on May 7, and one of the key things in this exercise is a “crash blackout.”


India is getting ready for a big civil defence mock drill on Wednesday, May 7, and one of the key things in this exercise is a “crash blackout” — basically, turning off all lights and visible signs of infrastructure to make things harder to spot during a possible air attack.

This drill comes just days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, and with tensions rising between India and Pakistan, the government is stepping up its focus on how ready we are to handle emergencies. The goal is simple: make sure citizens and officials know exactly what to do if things ever turn dangerous.

What Exactly Is a Crash Blackout?

A crash blackout means switching off all visible lights and signs, especially in areas that might be targeted from the air. It’s an old-school but still very effective way to make sure enemy aircraft can’t easily spot or aim at buildings or people.

“Blackouts are implemented during air raids by enemy planes to minimise casualties and damage, and are designed to act as a safeguard against sudden raids,” says India’s official civil defence manual.

This isn’t a new idea. A 2003 government document called General Principles of Civil Defence in India explains exactly how blackouts should be done and what people should avoid during an air raid.

Government Orders Full-Scale Drills in 244 Districts

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all states and union territories to take part in this full-scale drill. It’ll happen across 244 civil defence districts and will include all kinds of activities to test how fast and well people respond to different kinds of threats.

The ministry says the drill is meant to help India deal with “new and complex threats” and make sure both officials and regular people are calm, alert, and ready for anything.

How Will the Blackout Work?

The blackout won’t happen all at once — it’ll be done in steps. The lighting restrictions will cover everything from streetlights and factory lights to headlights and even glowing ads.

According to the manual, all advertisements that use light will be banned in sensitive zones. Streetlights need to be dimmed so they’re no brighter than a 25-watt bulb from 20 feet away, or a hurricane lantern from 6 feet away.

“The standard to be achieved is that no light shall be visible at a height of 5,000 ft. above ground level under normal visibility conditions,” says the 2003 manual.

Buildings can use lights only if they’re completely covered and can’t be seen from outside. The rules say:
“(a) No ray, direct from the source of light, or reflected from a bright surface, is visible outside the roofed portion of the building: (b) No glare is thrown upwards outside the building or any part of it.”

There won’t be any decorative lights or glowing signboards allowed during the drill.

Will This Interrupt Daily Life?

Not really. Even though it’s a serious drill, day-to-day things like banking, public transport, and essential services are expected to keep running as usual.

In some cities or high-risk areas, local authorities might do a short blackout or sound alarms, but it’ll all be controlled and temporary — no need to panic.

What’s the Drill Trying to Achieve?

This isn’t just about turning off the lights. The May 7 exercise is a much bigger test of how India responds to threats like air raids or terror attacks. Here’s what the government will be checking:

  • How well air raid warning systems work

  • Whether emergency communication with the Air Force is solid

  • If control rooms and backup rooms are ready to go

  • How civilians (especially students) are trained to protect themselves

  • How well blackout measures are followed

  • Whether key buildings are camouflaged quickly

  • How fast civil defence teams (like firefighters and rescue crews) respond

  • If evacuation plans work smoothly in practice

Public Urged to Join and Cooperate

After the Pahalgam attack, political leaders — especially from the BJP — are urging people to take the May 7 drill seriously. “Civil defence readiness is a shared responsibility. Drills like these help ensure we’re not caught off-guard in the event of a real threat,” said one party leader.

Officials say this drill is a way to remind everyone that staying calm and being prepared can make a huge difference in a real crisis. The hope is that regular mock drills like this will help save lives if disaster ever strikes.

