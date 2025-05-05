Home
Monday, May 5, 2025
Civil Defence Mock Drills On May 7: When Was The Last Time India Held Mock Drills?

India last held comprehensive civil defence mock drills in 1971, during the lead-up to the Indo-Pakistani War.

Civil Defence Mock Drills On May 7: When Was The Last Time India Held Mock Drills?

Indian Army took eight months to prepare for the 1971 war and defeated the Pakistani forces.


For the first time in over five decades, India is set to conduct nationwide security mock drills on Wednesday, May 7, to assess and enhance civil defence preparedness in the event of a hostile attack. The last such drill was conducted in 1971, the same year India and Pakistan went to war.

The Centre has directed several states to carry out coordinated mock drills simulating wartime conditions following the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which left tourists were killed majorly. The move comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, reviving Cold War-era defence strategies not seen since the early 1970s.

When Was the Last Time India Held Mock Drills?

India last held comprehensive civil defence mock drills in 1971, during the lead-up to the Indo-Pakistani War. These drills included covert military operations, coordination with the Mukti Bahini (initially called the Mukti Fauj, also known as the Bangladesh Forces), and strategic positioning of forces to prepare for the liberation of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).

In 1971, the Indian military conducted several key preparatory activities, such as:

  • Training Mukti Bahini fighters in guerrilla warfare.

  • Covert cross-border operations targeting Pakistani supply lines and infrastructure.

  • Special Forces raids like Operation Mandhol and the Chachro Raid, which crippled enemy artillery and captured strategic areas.

These operations, although not publicly termed “mock drills” at the time, formed the backbone of India’s strategic and civil defence readiness. The upcoming May 7 exercise marks the first formal, nationwide civil defence mock drill since that era.

What to Expect on May 7

According to officials, the drills will include:

  • Air raid warning siren tests across cities.

  • Civil defence training for civilians, students, and volunteers.

  • Crash blackout simulations to practice cutting off visible light to avoid aerial detection.

  • Camouflaging exercises for critical infrastructure.

  • Updated evacuation protocols with full-scale rehearsals.

Authorities say the drills aim to ensure swift civilian response, improve coordination between agencies, and test emergency infrastructure under stress.

In Punjab’s Ferozepur, a total blackout was conducted on Sunday night from 9 to 9:30 PM. The Cantonment Board had directed Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) to shut down electricity during that period. “This rehearsal aims to ensure preparedness and effectiveness during prevailing war threats,” the board said.

Security experts believe this large-scale simulation is a timely reminder of the importance of readiness in an increasingly volatile region. With new-age threats like drone strikes and cyber warfare, the scope of civil defence has expanded significantly since 1971.

As India prepares to re-enter a posture of civilian preparedness not seen in decades, the May 7 drill will serve as a critical test of the country’s ability to respond swiftly and efficiently in the face of escalating threats.

