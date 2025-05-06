Civil Defence Mock Drills: What Are The 5 Locations In Delhi To Witness Security Drills On May 7

In response to growing concerns over national security and rising tensions with Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government has ordered a large-scale civil defence drill to be conducted in Delhi and across the country on Wednesday, May 7.

Indian government has ordered a large-scale civil defence drill to be conducted in Delhi and across the country on May 7.

In response to growing concerns over national security and rising tensions with Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government has ordered a large-scale civil defence drill to be conducted in Delhi and across the country on Wednesday, May 7.

According to instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), over 50 locations in the national capital will take part in the exercise, which is designed to train civilians on how to protect themselves in the event of a war-like emergency or hostile attack.

Where in Delhi Will the Drills Take Place?

The drills will cover several major public and residential areas in the New Delhi district. Some of the key locations include:

Khan Market Advertisement · Scroll to continue

NDMC office building

Palika Kendra

Charak Palika Hospital

Vasant Vihar D-6 residential colony

Terminal 3 of IGI Airport

Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Delhi Cantt

In addition to these, a total of 550 schools across Delhi will hold safety drills that will simulate emergency situations such as air raids, missile strikes, or drone attacks.

Schools Join In With Full Participation

Some of Delhi’s top schools will be part of the drill, helping to spread awareness and train students on civil defence measures. These drills will include sounding air-raid sirens, instructing students and staff on emergency responses, and clearing out existing safety bunkers and trenches.

Here are some of the prominent schools participating:

DPS RK Puram

Modern School, Vasant Vihar

Tagore International School

DAV Senior Secondary School, Shahdara

Oxford International School, Dilshad Garden

DAV Public School, Rohini Sector-7

GD Goenka Public School, Rohini Sector-22

Apeejay School, Saket

Cambridge School, Sriniwaspuri

Don Bosco School, Alaknanda

Vishal Bharti Public School, Paschim Vihar

Pusa Public School, Vikaspuri

Happy School, Daryaganj

Dwarka International School

The Frank Anthony Public School

National Victor Public School

And many others are also on the list.

Why Are These Drills Being Held Now?

The MHA issued fresh orders on Monday, urging all states and union territories to conduct coordinated civil defence exercises on May 7. The move comes in light of what officials have called “new and complex threats” that have emerged after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people lost their lives.

These drills are part of a wider national plan to strengthen civilian preparedness, especially in vulnerable urban areas, in case the threat of war or aerial strikes becomes real.

Emergency Plans: What Will the Drills Involve?

The civil defence drills are designed to replicate real-time emergency responses. Different teams and departments—such as the police, fire services, hospitals, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and even local volunteers—will be coordinating together to test their speed, preparedness, and teamwork.

Each unit involved will have a code word or timeline to follow during the operation. These drills are meant to simulate how different emergency services would act in a real-world crisis, including:

Responding to air raid sirens

Seeking shelter in bunkers, subways, or basements

Coordinating between rescue teams and hospitals

Evacuating areas safely and quickly

Teaching civilians the basics of self-protection during hostile attacks

Officials have explained that during an actual attack—whether by missile, drone, or rocket—subterranean spaces such as subways or strong concrete basements can help minimize the risk of injuries or death.

Police Step Up Patrols in High-Risk Zones

To make sure things go smoothly, Delhi Police have already tightened security, especially in popular and crowded spots. Day and night patrols have been increased in and around areas like:

Connaught Place

India Gate

Janpath

Yashwant Place

Gole Market

Other vital public and government locations

Special patrol teams have also been assigned to monitor these areas closely. Apart from this, random vehicle checks are being carried out to spot any suspicious activity. Law enforcement officials have been told to watch out for unregistered vehicles and rentals, which could pose potential risks.

ALSO READ: Nationwide Civil Defence Drills In Delhi And 258 Locations Set For May 7 Amid Pakistan Tensions