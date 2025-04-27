Home
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Civilian Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen In Kupwara, Investigation Underway

A 45-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified gunmen near his residence in the Kandi Khass area of Kupwara district, North Kashmir, on Saturday.

A 45-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified gunmen near his residence in the Kandi Khass area of Kupwara district, North Kashmir, on Saturday. The victim, Ghulam Rasool Magray, sustained bullet injuries to his left wrist and abdomen. Despite being rushed to the hospital for treatment, he succumbed to his injuries.

Security forces, who arrived swiftly at the scene, have launched an intensive search operation. The police have also initiated an investigation to trace those behind the attack. The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and authorities are awaiting further leads.

This incident comes in the backdrop of heightened security concerns in the region, especially after the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists on April 22, 2025.

In related developments, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Guddar forest area of Kulgam on Friday. Prior to that, three terror associates affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested at a checkpoint in Bandipora. Security personnel recovered a Chinese pistol, ammunition, magazines, and hand grenades from their possession.

The atmosphere in the region remains tense as security agencies continue their efforts to maintain peace and prevent further violence.

