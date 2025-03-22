CJI Forms Three-Member Panel To Probe Allegations Against Delhi HC Judge Yashwant Varma

CJI forms a three-member panel to investigate Delhi HC Judge Yashwant Varma. His judicial duties are paused. Inquiry report made public on the SC website.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) has constituted a three-member committee to investigate allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma, a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court. The committee comprises Punjab & Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, and Karnataka High Court Judge Anu Sivaraman.

As a result, the Delhi High Court Chief Justice has been instructed not to assign any judicial work to Justice Yashwant Varma for the time being. The report submitted by the Delhi High Court Chief Justice, along with Justice Varma’s response and other related documents, has been made publicly accessible on the Supreme Court website.

This move follows serious allegations against Justice Varma, prompting the Supreme Court’s intervention for a transparent inquiry. The judicial community is closely watching the developments as the investigation unfolds.

