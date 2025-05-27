CJI Gavai’s First Collegium Meeting Brings Major Shake-Up in Judiciary: New SC Appointments, High Court Transfers and Chief Justice Reshuffle

In a major overhaul aimed at streamlining the higher judiciary, the Supreme Court Collegium — headed by newly appointed Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai — rolled out a series of sweeping changes during its very first meeting on Monday.

In a major overhaul aimed at streamlining the higher judiciary, the Supreme Court Collegium — headed by newly appointed Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai — rolled out a series of sweeping changes during its very first meeting on Monday. The moves included recommendations to elevate three judges to the Supreme Court, appoint five new high court chief justices, reshuffle four existing chief justices, and transfer 22 judges across various high courts in the country.

This flurry of changes sets the tone for what appears to be a proactive six-month term for CJI Gavai as he takes the reins of the judiciary at a crucial juncture.

Big Decisions on Day One

The Supreme Court Collegium, which includes the top five judges of the apex court — CJI Gavai, Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, and BV Nagarathna — met on May 26, as first reported by Hindustan Times. The agenda was comprehensive: fill upcoming vacancies in the top court, appoint high court chief justices, and reassign judges to ensure administrative efficiency and better regional balance.

Three Judges Recommended for Supreme Court

Among the most significant decisions was the recommendation of three names for elevation to the Supreme Court:

Justice NV Anjaria , currently the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, originally from Gujarat.

Justice Vijay Bishnoi , Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, with Rajasthan as his parent high court.

Justice AS Chandurkar, a senior judge from the Bombay High Court.

Once these names are cleared by the central government, the Supreme Court will reach its full sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

“These names reflect a continued emphasis on regional diversity and judicial seniority,” said a person familiar with the discussions.

Interestingly, the Collegium decided to defer consideration of some women judges for elevation until Justice Bela M Trivedi officially retires on June 9. Although her last working day was May 16 due to a personal trip to the U.S., her seat becomes vacant only after June 9. Until then, Justice BV Nagarathna remains the only woman judge in the top court.

Major Shifts in High Court Leadership

Alongside the Supreme Court appointments, the Collegium also proposed five new chief justices for high courts:

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva (from Madhya Pradesh High Court, originally from Delhi) has been recommended for Rajasthan High Court.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru (Delhi High Court) is proposed as Chief Justice of Karnataka.

Justice Ashutosh Kumar (Patna High Court) is recommended for Gauhati High Court.

Justice Vipul M Pancholi (Patna High Court, originally from Gujarat) is suggested for Patna High Court.

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan (Himachal Pradesh High Court) is set to head the Jharkhand High Court.

Additionally, the chief justices of Madras and Rajasthan High Courts will swap places, and similar reshuffles will affect the heads of Jharkhand and Tripura High Courts. The outgoing Chief Justice of Tripura is expected to be appointed to the Telangana High Court.

“This wide-scale realignment addresses long-standing administrative gaps in several high courts and aligns with CJI Gavai’s stated priority of streamlining judicial appointments and transfers to ensure efficiency and regional balance,” said one of the sources aware of the collegium’s decisions.

22 Judges Transferred Nationwide

In one of the largest transfer rounds in recent times, 22 judges have been recommended for reassignment to different high courts. These moves are based on both administrative needs and personal requests.

Among the noteworthy changes, Delhi High Court is set to receive four judges, including Justice Kameshwar Rao, who had previously been transferred to Karnataka in May 2024. The other three judges being moved to Delhi are from Punjab & Haryana and Bombay High Courts.

Push for Transparency and Reforms

These developments come on the heels of recent efforts by the Supreme Court to boost transparency in judicial appointments. Under former CJI Sanjiv Khanna, the apex court launched a new transparency initiative earlier in May. The Court now publicly discloses collegium resolutions, judge bios, and even judges’ asset declarations on its official website — a step that’s been praised as a game-changer in ensuring public trust.

Parallel Announcements by Union Government

While the Supreme Court Collegium was making its internal changes, the Union government also moved ahead with its own judicial appointments. On the same day, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced that seven advocates — including one woman — had been appointed as judges in various high courts including Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Uttarakhand, Gauhati, and Bombay. The announcement was made on social media platform X.

As of May 1, there were 354 vacancies out of a sanctioned total of 1,122 judges across the 25 high courts in India, highlighting the urgency of these appointments.

Ongoing Scrutiny Amid Judicial Misconduct Probe

These decisions also come during a time of heightened scrutiny of the judiciary. One of the more troubling recent incidents involved Justice Yashwant Varma, a sitting high court judge, in whose residence unaccounted cash was found. Following standard in-house procedures, the Supreme Court confirmed on May 8 that a report — along with Justice Varma’s response — had been sent to the President and the Prime Minister by then CJI Sanjiv Khanna. A three-judge inquiry committee reportedly found enough evidence to recommend removal proceedings.