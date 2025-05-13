Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • CJI Sanjiv Khanna Breaks Silence on Cash Row Involving Justice Yashwant Varma

CJI Sanjiv Khanna Breaks Silence on Cash Row Involving Justice Yashwant Varma

On his last day as the Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna addressed the controversial cash row involving Justice Yashwant Varma, a sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, CJI Khanna underlined the importance of looking at all sides before reaching any conclusion.

CJI Sanjiv Khanna Breaks Silence on Cash Row Involving Justice Yashwant Varma

On his last day as the Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna addressed the controversial cash row involving Justice Yashwant Varma


On his last day as the Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna addressed the controversial cash row involving Justice Yashwant Varma, a sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, CJI Khanna underlined the importance of looking at all sides before reaching any conclusion.

“Judicial thinking is decisive and a judge reviews the arguments before arriving at a decision related to any matter. In such a situation, we look at both the plus and minus arguments of a matter and then decide what was right and what was wrong,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing matter, he added, “The future will tell whether it was right or wrong.”

Huge Pile of Cash Found at Justice Varma’s Residence

The case erupted after a fire broke out on March 14 at the government bungalow allocated to Justice Yashwant Varma. Following the incident, a large amount of unaccounted cash was allegedly discovered in a storeroom attached to the bungalow.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

At the time of the discovery, Justice Varma was serving as a judge at the Delhi High Court. The controversy quickly escalated, prompting his transfer to the Allahabad High Court shortly after the allegations surfaced.

CJI Wrote to President and PM Over the Matter

CJI Khanna took the issue seriously and on May 8, he wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, forwarding them a report from a three-member inquiry committee set up by the Supreme Court. The letter, which confirmed this move, stated:

“Chief Justice of India, in terms of the In-House Procedure, has written to Hon’ble the President of India and Hon’ble the Prime Minister of India enclosing therewith copy of the 3-Member Committee report dated 03.05.2025 along with the letter/response dated 06.05.2025 received from Mr Justice Yashwant Varma.”

While the contents of the committee’s report have not been made public yet, sources have said that CJI Khanna has recommended the initiation of proceedings against Justice Varma based on the findings.

Justice Varma Denies Any Involvement

Justice Varma, however, has firmly denied any wrongdoing. He claims that neither he nor any member of his family ever placed any cash in the storeroom in question.

Top Court Formed In-House Panel to Probe Allegations

To ensure transparency, CJI Khanna had earlier set up an in-house inquiry committee on March 22. He also decided to make the report by Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya publicly available on the Supreme Court’s website. This report included images and videos allegedly showing the cash discovered in the storeroom.

The panel was made up of three high-ranking judges:

  • Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court

  • Justice GS Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court

  • Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court (name not mentioned)

Justice Varma Removed from Judicial Duties

Just two days after the inquiry committee was set up, the Supreme Court collegium on March 24 recommended Justice Varma’s repatriation to his original position at the Allahabad High Court. Then, on March 28, the top court advised the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court not to assign any judicial work to Justice Varma until further notice.

ALSO READ: India Pays Tribute to Martyrs: Mortal Remains Of Rifleman Sunil Kumar Brought To His Village, Last Respects Paid To ADDC Raj Kumar Thapa

Filed under

CJI SANJIV KHANNA

Beijing has lifted its ba

China Lifts Boeing Delivery Ban as US-China Tariff Tensions Ease
newsx

PCB Appoints Former RCB Coach As Pakistan’s New White-Ball Head Coach
Nissan Motor Co. announce

Nissan to Slash Jobs and Plants as New CEO Espinosa Begins Cost-Cutting Overhaul
PM Modi made it clear tha

‘India Won’t Spare Those Who Shelter Terrorists’ PM Modi Reiterates India’s Firm Stace Terrorism And...
newsx

PSL 2025 Resumes May 17, Same Day As IPL 2025 Comeback; Final To Be Held...
Ukraine's Zelenskyy will

Zelenskyy Demands Face-to-Face Talks With Putin in Istanbul, Challenges Kremlin’s Peace Intentions
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

China Lifts Boeing Delivery Ban as US-China Tariff Tensions Ease

China Lifts Boeing Delivery Ban as US-China Tariff Tensions Ease

PCB Appoints Former RCB Coach As Pakistan’s New White-Ball Head Coach

PCB Appoints Former RCB Coach As Pakistan’s New White-Ball Head Coach

Nissan to Slash Jobs and Plants as New CEO Espinosa Begins Cost-Cutting Overhaul

Nissan to Slash Jobs and Plants as New CEO Espinosa Begins Cost-Cutting Overhaul

‘India Won’t Spare Those Who Shelter Terrorists’ PM Modi Reiterates India’s Firm Stace Terrorism And Those Back Terrorism

‘India Won’t Spare Those Who Shelter Terrorists’ PM Modi Reiterates India’s Firm Stace Terrorism And...

PSL 2025 Resumes May 17, Same Day As IPL 2025 Comeback; Final To Be Held On May 25

PSL 2025 Resumes May 17, Same Day As IPL 2025 Comeback; Final To Be Held...

Entertainment

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss? Viral Video Tells The Truth

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss?

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic Scene With Her

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted His Controversial Post

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed 14 Times, Both Lungs Collapsed

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed

Is Alia Bhatt A British Citizen? Actress Faces Heat After Her Mother Says ‘My Appeal For Peace Was For Pakistan’

Is Alia Bhatt A British Citizen? Actress Faces Heat After Her Mother Says ‘My Appeal

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom