Wednesday, May 14, 2025
CJI Sanjiv Khanna Reflects On Judicial Reforms And Institutional Integrity In Farewell Speech; Justice BR Gavai To Take Charge On May 14

On his final day, CJI Sanjiv Khanna emphasized institutional integrity, transparency, and judicial reforms, highlighting a 106% case clearance rate. Justice BR Gavai to take oath as next CJI on May 14.

CJI Sanjiv Khanna Reflects On Judicial Reforms And Institutional Integrity In Farewell Speech; Justice BR Gavai To Take Charge On May 14


On his final day as the Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna delivered a powerful farewell speech, underscoring the values of institutional commitment, judicial efficiency, and humility. The farewell ceremony, organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), marked the end of a tenure focused on transparency, reform, and performance metrics in the Indian judiciary.

Justice BR Gavai is set to succeed him as the next Chief Justice of India on Wednesday, May 14.

“True Strength Lies in Serving the Institution”

In a heartfelt address, Justice Khanna shared insights from his journey, acknowledging the challenges of balancing judicial and administrative duties under constant public scrutiny.

“True strength, I realised, lies in discharging one’s duties with equanimity, always prioritising the institution’s best interests over external validation,” he said.

He highlighted that his tenure was guided by three core goals:

  • Addressing case arrears

  • Enhancing the ease of filing and listing

  • Tackling dormant or infructuous matters

Khanna stressed that transparency and a data-driven strategy were central to improving the efficiency of the Supreme Court.

A Landmark Achievement in Case Disposal

One of the most notable accomplishments during Justice Khanna’s tenure was achieving a 106% case clearance rate meaning more cases were resolved than were filed. This, he said, reversed a multi-year trend of rising case pendency.

Quoting data from the Centre for Research and Planning, the outgoing CJI noted: “From November 2024 to April 2025, over 10,000 pending Supreme Court cases were reviewed. Of these, 2,401 main matters and 850 connected matters were listed, resulting in the disposal of 1,342 main and 189 connected matters in just one or two hearings.”

Call for Mediation and Domain Expertise

CJI Khanna expressed hope for a future where mediation becomes the default mode of dispute resolution in India, reducing litigation burden and ensuring quicker settlements.

“Courtroom dynamics are shifting. It’s no longer just about oratory but about subject-matter expertise. The bar must evolve by becoming domain experts,” he urged.

Justice BR Gavai Commends CJI Khanna’s Legacy

Speaking at the event, Justice BR Gavai, the CJI-designate, praised Khanna’s tenure for not just its judicial contributions but also the humility with which he led the institution. “Your tenure will be remembered not only for judicial strides but also the humility with which you carried the responsibilities of such a high office,” Justice Gavai remarked.

A Tenure Marked by Reform and Dignity

Justice Khanna’s final message reflected the core principle that institutions must be upheld above individual recognitiona philosophy he lived by throughout his time as India’s top judge.

As Justice BR Gavai prepares to assume office, the judiciary appears poised to continue on a path of transparency, reform, and institutional strengthening.

