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Home > India News > CJI Surya Kant Declines Urgent Hearing on ‘Police Brutality’ Against Students, Says ‘No Time to Watch Videos’

CJI Surya Kant Declines Urgent Hearing on ‘Police Brutality’ Against Students, Says ‘No Time to Watch Videos’

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made a sharp remark while hearing a plea over the alleged police crackdown on Jantar Mantar protesters. Here's what happened in court.

CJI Surya Kant (Photo/X)
CJI Surya Kant (Photo/X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 13:26 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to start suo moto proceedings based on a petition filed about the use of force by police officers against student protestors on July 20 when they demonstrated in the national capital, saying that the petitioner should not “waste” the time of the court through video submissions but seek appropriate legal redress.
 
This matter came up for mention before the bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant at the beginning of the hearing. The lawyer seeking suo moto proceedings submitted that this was related to the actions taken by the Delhi Police against the thousands of protesting students who went in front of Parliament in the “Chalo Sansad” demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of the Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid allegations of leaked exam papers.
 

Don’t Waste Our Time: CJI

While hearing the matter in the Delhi HC, the CJI told the lawyer not to waste the court’s time and your time. The counsel attempted to persuade the court by arguing that the protests were centred on issues affecting lakhs of students, including the conduct of the NEET examination and reforms in the NTA.
 
Cutting him short, the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, responded, “Thank you very much.” When the lawyer referred to videos purportedly showing police personnel assaulting unarmed protesters and offered to submit such videos, the CJI declined to entertain the submission.
 
“We are not interested in videos; we don’t have time to watch,” observed the bench, refusing to grant an urgent listing.
 

Supreme Court Declined Urgent Hearing

This decision from the Supreme Court came just one day after the rejection of an urgent hearing plea filed in the matter by Delhi High Court Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya. While refusing the urgent hearing, the Chief Justice  said, “Don’t drag the court into this.”
 
The whole development happened against the backdrop of the July 20 ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, which was organised by the CJP after the hunger strike conducted by him in Jantar Mantar for more than three weeks. This protest rally was conducted on the very first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, when people came in large numbers from Jantar Mantar to Parliament demanding the resignation of Mr Pradhan due to examination leakages and suicides committed by the students.
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CJI Surya Kant Declines Urgent Hearing on ‘Police Brutality’ Against Students, Says ‘No Time to Watch Videos’
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CJI Surya Kant Declines Urgent Hearing on ‘Police Brutality’ Against Students, Says ‘No Time to Watch Videos’

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CJI Surya Kant Declines Urgent Hearing on ‘Police Brutality’ Against Students, Says ‘No Time to Watch Videos’
CJI Surya Kant Declines Urgent Hearing on ‘Police Brutality’ Against Students, Says ‘No Time to Watch Videos’
CJI Surya Kant Declines Urgent Hearing on ‘Police Brutality’ Against Students, Says ‘No Time to Watch Videos’
CJI Surya Kant Declines Urgent Hearing on ‘Police Brutality’ Against Students, Says ‘No Time to Watch Videos’

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