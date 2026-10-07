CJI Surya Kant–Rajpal Yadav Courtroom Exchange: ‘Film Bana Rahe Ho?’ Actor Says ‘Do-Dhai Sau Filmein…’; Justice Bagchi Warns- Who Said What?

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav on Wednesday personally addressed the Supreme Court during the hearing of his long-running cheque-bounce case. The hearing turned lighter after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant asked Rajpal Yadav about his films.

The actor spoke about his acting career, the financial losses he suffered while making his 2012 directorial film Ata Pata Laapata, and the legal dispute that has continued for more than 15 years.

During the interaction, CJI Surya Kant asked the Yadav in a light-hearted manner, ‘Aajkal film kuch bana rahe ho ki aise hi ghoom rahe ho?’

The Bollywood actor responded, saying, ‘Sir, pranam karta hoon. Do-dhai sau filmein ki hain.” He then spoke about his financial troubles and claimed he suffered losses of around Rs 250 crore over the past 13 years and around Rs 17 crore was lost in ‘Ata Pata Laapata’.

The CJI then encouraged the actor telling him to ‘make good films and continue entertaining people.’

The exchange took place in the wake of Rajpal Yadav’s long-running legal battle arising from the financing of ‘Ata Pata Laapata’. The dispute began after Yadav took loans of around Rs 5 crore for the film. Multiple cheques issued in connection with the repayment bounced that led to seven cheque-bounce cases.

The Delhi High Court in July 2026 upheld Yadav’s conviction and three-month imprisonment in the seven cases. The Supreme Court subsequently granted him conditional relief while hearing his challenge to the High Court order.

The Supreme Court has, however, repeatedly expressed displeasure over Yadav’s failure to comply with its directions regarding payment of the outstanding amount. In September, the court gave him a final opportunity to deposit Rs 2 crore with the Registry.