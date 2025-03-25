CJI’s In-House Probe Panel Visit Justice Yashwant Varma’s House

The in-house inquiry into the controversy surrounding Justice Yashwant Varma intensified on Tuesday as a three-member judicial panel visited his official residence in Delhi. Their visit comes after a large sum of cash was discovered at his home on March 14, triggering widespread scrutiny.

The in-house inquiry into the controversy surrounding Justice Yashwant Varma intensified on Tuesday as a three-member judicial panel visited his official residence in Delhi. Their visit comes after a large sum of cash was discovered at his home on March 14, triggering widespread scrutiny.

The committee, formed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, arrived at Justice Varma’s residence at 1 PM and spent around 45 minutes inspecting various sections of the house. The judges were seen instructing officials to take photographs and record videos as part of their investigation.

Inquiry Fast-Tracked as Supreme Court Steps In

The panel’s visit came just a day after the Supreme Court formally outlined its mandate and scope, paving the way for a thorough investigation. According to sources, the CJI wants the matter to be resolved swiftly, ensuring a conclusive outcome without unnecessary delays.

“It is usually within 48 hours of the Supreme Court’s formal communication that the panel begins its work,” said a source familiar with the proceedings. The panel is set to conduct its first official hearing on Wednesday.

The three-judge committee includes Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the Punjab & Haryana High Court; Justice GS Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court; and Justice Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the Karnataka High Court. Their primary task is to investigate the circumstances surrounding the cash discovery and determine whether Justice Varma’s position on the bench remains tenable.

Panel to Question Officials and Review Evidence

The inquiry will be conducted in Delhi, where key witnesses and officials involved in the case are based. The panel will:

Question Justice Varma’s secretarial and security staff.

Examine the role of Delhi police and fire department officers who responded to the incident.

Oversee the forensic analysis of Justice Varma’s call records, which have been preserved as per CJI Khanna’s orders.

Although the committee does not have the authority to initiate criminal proceedings, it will submit its findings to CJI Khanna. Based on the report, further recommendations—potentially including a criminal investigation—could be made.

Justice Varma’s Residence Fire Leads to Cash Discovery

The inquiry follows a dramatic series of events that began with a fire at Justice Varma’s residence on March 14. Firefighters who responded to the emergency reportedly found large stacks of cash stored in a room, with some bundles partially burnt. At the time of the incident, Justice Varma and his wife were in Bhopal.

In response to the controversy, Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay withdrew all judicial work from Justice Varma on Monday, following CJI Khanna’s directive. Later the same day, the Supreme Court collegium recommended that Justice Varma be transferred to his parent high court in Allahabad. The transfer now awaits approval from the Union government.

Justice Varma Denies Allegations

Justice Varma has strongly denied any wrongdoing, calling the allegations a “conspiracy to malign” him. He insists that neither he nor his family members had any knowledge of the cash found in his home, dismissing the claims as “totally preposterous.”

However, his transfer to the Allahabad High Court has sparked resistance from the Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA), which has questioned whether the court is being used as a “dumping ground” for judges facing controversy.

The HCBA has called for Justice Varma’s impeachment and announced an indefinite strike starting Tuesday to protest his transfer.

“Lawyers of the high court bar association, Allahabad, will go on an indefinite strike from Tuesday following Justice Yashwant Varma’s transfer to the Allahabad High Court,” said Anil Tiwari, president of the bar association, while speaking to PTI.

Judiciary and Parliament Respond to the Controversy

On Saturday, CJI Khanna formed the three-judge committee to investigate the allegations against Justice Varma. The decision came after Delhi High Court Chief Justice Upadhyay recommended an in-house probe, citing serious concerns in his report.

“I am of the prima facie opinion that the entire matter warrants a deeper probe,” Justice Upadhyay stated in his findings.

The controversy has also reached Parliament, where discussions on judicial accountability have intensified. On March 21, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar responded to Congress MP Jairam Ramesh’s demand for more transparency in the judiciary. Dhankhar later met with Leader of the House JP Nadda and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the matter.

Praising CJI Khanna for taking decisive action, Dhankhar said, “He initiated action in a very impactful, transparent manner.”