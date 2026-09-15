CJP activist assault case: Delhi Court Grants 3 weeks Interim Bail to Swatantra Bhardwaj

Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Tuesday granted a three-week interim bail to Hindutva activist Swatantra Bhardwaj in the alleged assault case involving the father of a teenage CJP activist during NEET-UG paper leak protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler.

The case is connected to an alleged assault during the protest in July at a Jantar Mantar. The court was informed that two FIRs were registered against Bhardwaj under the SC/ST Act and POCSO Act.

Bhardwaj, a right-wing activist, was reportedly arrested in connection with the SC/ST Act case, while the POCSO FIR was filed in a separate proceeding. The court had decided to hold proceedings in camera after being informed about the two FIRs.

Bhardwaj had earlier approached Delhi High Court challenging his arrest by filing a habeas corpus petition which was rejected by the court.

Why Swatantra was arrested?

Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Swatantra Bhardwaj on September 4 after he was detained in Bulandshahr. The right-wing activist was later produced before the Patiala House Court, which initially granted it one day police custody. Later, the court extended his judicial custody for 14 days.

The case relates to an alleged incident during the NEET-UG paper leak protest at Jantar Mantar. Initially, the FIR was registered after allegations of attack on CJP activists. However, during the course of investigation, provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were added based on a supplementary statement recorded by the investigating agency.

Video ‘Confession’ nailed Swatantra Bhardwaj

The case came to light after a podcast video of Swatantra Bhardwaj boasting about attacking CJP protester went viral. In the video, Bhardwaj was allegedly owned the attack at the Jantar Mantar. “I cracked the skull of the man.. Do you know which section this crime attracts? Section 307 (Attempt to Murder). He needed 60 stitches,” Bhardwaj was quoted as saying during a podcast.