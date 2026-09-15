CJP activist assault case: Delhi Court Grants 3 weeks Interim Bail to Swatantra Bhardwaj

Bhardwaj had earlier approached Delhi High Court challenging his arrest by filing a habeas corpus petition which was rejected by the court.
Why Swatantra was arrested?
Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Swatantra Bhardwaj on September 4 after he was detained in Bulandshahr. The right-wing activist was later produced before the Patiala House Court, which initially granted it one day police custody. Later, the court extended his judicial custody for 14 days.
The case relates to an alleged incident during the NEET-UG paper leak protest at Jantar Mantar. Initially, the FIR was registered after allegations of attack on CJP activists. However, during the course of investigation, provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were added based on a supplementary statement recorded by the investigating agency.
Video ‘Confession’ nailed Swatantra Bhardwaj
The case came to light after a podcast video of Swatantra Bhardwaj boasting about attacking CJP protester went viral. In the video, Bhardwaj was allegedly owned the attack at the Jantar Mantar. “I cracked the skull of the man.. Do you know which section this crime attracts? Section 307 (Attempt to Murder). He needed 60 stitches,” Bhardwaj was quoted as saying during a podcast.
Nakshab Khan is a senior journalist with nearly two decades of experience in Indian media. Beginning his career in 2007, he has worked with leading news organisations, including Times Now, News18, TV9 Network, IANS, Zee Media, UNI TV. He is currently associated with NewsX Digital as a Deputy Editor.
Over the years, Nakshab has extensively covered politics, international affairs, crime, and public policy. He has special interest in global affairs, with a strong focus on West Asian affairs. He can be reached at nakshab.ali@gmail.com.