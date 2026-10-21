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Home > India News > CJP Activist Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Move Delhi High Court Against Judicial Custody

CJP Activist Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Move Delhi High Court Against Judicial Custody

On October 13, Delhi Police detained Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka for allegedly climbing over the gates to enter the barricaded protest site at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar against alleged 'Vote Theft'. The duo were sent to five days judicial custody on October 14, which was later extended by two more days on October 19.

The CJP’s legal team is seeking judicial intervention against their continued detention.
The CJP’s legal team is seeking judicial intervention against their continued detention.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 11:12 IST

CJP activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have moved the Delhi High Court on Tuesday challenging their judicial custody. The CJP legal team had asked for a midnight hearing in the high court on Tuesday but that could not be materialised. Their legal team has said it will seek the listing of the matter on Wednesday.
 
A Special Executive Magistrate had on Tuesday extended the custody of Das and Ranka until October 21.
 
Meanwhile, CJP activist Ratna Singh confirmed the development in a post on X, stating that the organisation had approached the Delhi High Court and requested an urgent night hearing.
 
“We have moved the Delhi High Court and requested an urgent night hearing. Saurav and Ashutosh should not spend a single minute behind bars. Their liberty must not be curtailed because of political games. Justice must not wait,” Singh wrote on X.
 
The CJP’s legal team is seeking judicial intervention against their continued detention.
 
On October 13, Delhi Police detained Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka for allegedly climbing over the gates to enter the barricaded protest site at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar against alleged ‘Vote Theft’. The duo were sent to five days judicial custody on October 14, which was later extended by two more days on October 19.
 
The Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court in its order on October 19 observed that Das and Ranka’s alleged actions reflected a disregard for the law and raised concerns about their potential to disturb public peace and tranquillity. The court also rejected their assurance that they would not repeat the alleged conduct, stating that their past actions did not inspire sufficient confidence.
Earlier, sources said that the probe into the unauthorized entry into Jantar Mantar involving CJP activists Ranka and Sourav Das was transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch According to sources, the Crime Branch will now carry out further investigation into the matter.
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CJP Activist Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Move Delhi High Court Against Judicial Custody

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CJP Activist Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Move Delhi High Court Against Judicial Custody

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CJP Activist Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Move Delhi High Court Against Judicial Custody
CJP Activist Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Move Delhi High Court Against Judicial Custody
CJP Activist Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Move Delhi High Court Against Judicial Custody
CJP Activist Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Move Delhi High Court Against Judicial Custody
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