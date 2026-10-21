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Home > India News > CJP Activists Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Withdraw Plea Against Judicial Custody in Delhi HC

CJP Activists Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Withdraw Plea Against Judicial Custody in Delhi HC

The high court further questioned the activists about their identities, their association and its purpose. The court also observed that these questions assumed significance in view of concerns about a possible breach of peace and tranquillity. CJP had been protesting against alleged 'vote theft' and discrepancies in special intensive revision (SIR) exercise conducted by Election Commission of India. The CJP had also been demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar for alleged voter list discrepancies after the SIR.

The court also observed that the protest had initially centred on students, with children involved, but the cause appeared to have changed even though the people involved remained the same.
The court also observed that the protest had initially centred on students, with children involved, but the cause appeared to have changed even though the people involved remained the same.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 14:07 IST

CJP Activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Wednesday withdrew their plea against their judicial custody following suggestions from the Delhi High Court. The duo said they would take the next step following a hearing before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court later in the day.
 
During the hearing today, the Delhi High Court asked Das and Ranka about their ages. To this, Defence counsel, Abhik Chimni, informed the court that Das is 27 years old, while Ranka is 31. ‘You are not Gen Z,” the court remarked, before asking about the age group associated with millennials.
 
The court also observed that the protest had initially centred on students, with children involved, but the cause appeared to have changed even though the people involved remained the same.
 
The high court further questioned the activists about their identities, their association and its purpose. The court also observed that these questions assumed significance in view of concerns about a possible breach of peace and tranquillity. CJP had been protesting against alleged ‘vote theft’ and discrepancies in special intensive revision (SIR) exercise conducted by Election Commission of India. The CJP had also been demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar for alleged voter list discrepancies after the SIR.
 
The hearing in the high court came after Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka approached the high court challenging their continued judicial custody. The two activists had been detained by Delhi Police on October 13 for allegedly climbing over the gates to enter the barricaded protest site at Jantar Mantar. They were later remanded to judicial custody, which was extended until October 21.
 
Key observations by Delhi High Court
 
During the proceedings, the high court also expressed concern over the possibility of a law-and-order situation deteriorating during the protest and the potential consequences of actions like breaking barricades.
 
It also observed that the two petitioners are currently at the forefront of the protest. The court said that when they went to the site and broke barricades, there was a possibility that 10–20 other people might follow suit over whom the petitioners would have no control.
 
‘We have seen in other countries as well that things started peacefully, but look at where the situation eventually reached,” the court further remarked.
 
Addressing Abhik Chimni, the court said that they went to a place where barricades were broken and there was no permission to enter. 
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CJP Activists Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Withdraw Plea Against Judicial Custody in Delhi HC
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CJP Activists Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Withdraw Plea Against Judicial Custody in Delhi HC

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CJP Activists Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Withdraw Plea Against Judicial Custody in Delhi HC
CJP Activists Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Withdraw Plea Against Judicial Custody in Delhi HC
CJP Activists Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Withdraw Plea Against Judicial Custody in Delhi HC
CJP Activists Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Withdraw Plea Against Judicial Custody in Delhi HC
CJP Activists Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Withdraw Plea Against Judicial Custody in Delhi HC

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