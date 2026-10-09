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Home > India News > CJP Protest In Delhi On October 10: Trains Arriving At New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin Cancelled For 10 Hours, Howrah-Sealdah Rajdhani Hit

CJP Protest In Delhi On October 10: Trains Arriving At New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin Cancelled For 10 Hours, Howrah-Sealdah Rajdhani Hit

Indian Railways has cancelled trains to and from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin from 4 am to 2 pm on October 10 amid a planned opposition protest, with two Rajdhani Express services also cancelled.

CJP Protest In Delhi: Trains Cancelled For 10 Hours (Image: ANI, representative photo)
CJP Protest In Delhi: Trains Cancelled For 10 Hours (Image: ANI, representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 12:35 IST

Two Rajdhani Express trains from West Bengal have been cancelled before departure, while other long-distance services face cancellations at their originating stations, as Indian Railways prepares for a 10-hour disruption at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations on Saturday, October 10. The move follows reports that around 5,000 passengers missed their trains on Thursday, prompting the Railways to take precautionary steps ahead of a planned opposition protest in central Delhi.

The affected window is from 4 am to 2 pm on Saturday. As per sources quoted by Indian Express, all train services to and from New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) and Hazrat Nizamuddin will remain cancelled during these hours.

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New Delhi protest triggers advance cancellations

The Ministry of Railways said intelligence inputs and traffic advisories warned of severe road congestion near both stations during the protest. Rather than risk passengers being unable to reach their trains, the department has cancelled certain services before they leave their starting points.

As per reports, the ministry said: “Intelligence inputs and traffic advisory indicate severe road congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station area on 10th Oct, 2026 between 04:00 hrs to 14:00 hrs due to planned protest/demonstration by Opposition parties in Central Delhi.

“To ensure that passengers do not face similar hardship, Railways has taken a proactive, precautionary step: All Mail/Express trains starting from source after 14:00 hrs on 9th Oct which were scheduled to arrive New Delhi / Hazrat Nizamuddin between 04:00-14:00 hrs on 10th Oct are cancelled at source.”

New Delhi disruption hits two Rajdhani services

Reports say that Eastern Railway has separately cancelled two trains due to leave West Bengal on Friday, October 9. The services are the 12301 Howrah–New Delhi Rajdhani Express and the 12313 Sealdah–New Delhi Rajdhani Express. Both were scheduled to start on Friday, ahead of the expected congestion around the capital’s railway stations on Saturday.

The cancellations come as a precaution to limit passenger hardship during the protest-related traffic disruption. Travellers booked on the affected services should check their train status and cancellation details before travelling.

Also Read: Riyadh Airport Hit By Missile? Air India Express Cancels Flights Till October 10 After Houthi Strike Claim, Details Inside    

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CJP Protest In Delhi On October 10: Trains Arriving At New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin Cancelled For 10 Hours, Howrah-Sealdah Rajdhani Hit
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CJP Protest In Delhi On October 10: Trains Arriving At New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin Cancelled For 10 Hours, Howrah-Sealdah Rajdhani Hit

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CJP Protest In Delhi On October 10: Trains Arriving At New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin Cancelled For 10 Hours, Howrah-Sealdah Rajdhani Hit
CJP Protest In Delhi On October 10: Trains Arriving At New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin Cancelled For 10 Hours, Howrah-Sealdah Rajdhani Hit
CJP Protest In Delhi On October 10: Trains Arriving At New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin Cancelled For 10 Hours, Howrah-Sealdah Rajdhani Hit
CJP Protest In Delhi On October 10: Trains Arriving At New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin Cancelled For 10 Hours, Howrah-Sealdah Rajdhani Hit
CJP Protest In Delhi On October 10: Trains Arriving At New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin Cancelled For 10 Hours, Howrah-Sealdah Rajdhani Hit

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