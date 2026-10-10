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Home > India News > CJP Protest: Metro, Train Services Must Continue in Regulated Manner, SC Flags Public Inconvenience

CJP Protest: Metro, Train Services Must Continue in Regulated Manner, SC Flags Public Inconvenience

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana heard the matter after an urgent mentioning by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for the protesters. The court asked the Centre to ensure that public transport services continue in a regulated manner so that ordinary citizens do not face inconvenience.

The bench expressed concern over the closure of Delhi Metro stations and the cancellation of long-distance trains ahead of the protests.
The bench expressed concern over the closure of Delhi Metro stations and the cancellation of long-distance trains ahead of the protests.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 10:15 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to ensure that Delhi Metro services and trains arriving in the national capital are not completely stopped ahead of the October 10 protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
 
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana heard the matter after an urgent mentioning by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for the protesters. The court asked the Centre to ensure that public transport services continue in a regulated manner so that ordinary citizens do not face inconvenience. 
 
The bench expressed concern over the closure of Delhi Metro stations and the cancellation of long-distance trains ahead of the protests.
 
Chief Justice Surya Kant said public facilities should not be completely halted. 
 
He observed that not everyone owns a private car and many people depend on public transport for their daily travel.
 
The bench stressed that authorities must follow the principle of proportionality while taking security measures.  It said the Delhi Police must balance law and order concerns with the rights of citizens. The court also suggested reviewing barricading arrangements and making information about open roads available online.
 
During the hearing, Kapil Sibal argued that peaceful protests are not unlawful and questioned the decision to cancel trains arriving in Delhi from Kerala. 
 
He also raised concerns over restrictions on public movement.
 
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the government would consider the concerns raised during the hearing. 
 
He referred to an earlier protest for which permission was granted for one day but which allegedly continued for 17 days.  He also claimed that protesters had earlier entered a restricted area near Parliament and that more than 200 police personnel were injured.
 
The Chief Justice said the present case concerned the difficulties faced by ordinary citizens.  Justice V Mohana observed that authorities have a duty to protect citizens from any untoward incident.
 
The court also asked the Centre to reconsider Jantar Mantar as the designated protest venue and consider identifying an alternative location where peaceful demonstrations can take place with basic facilities.
 
The Solicitor General assured the bench that the government would take a decision on designating another protest site. The court said all sides agreed that an alternative location should be identified to allow peaceful protests without causing hardship to the public.
 
The protests scheduled for October 10 have been called by opposition parties and youth organisations, including the Cockroach Janta Party and youth wings of various political parties.  The protesters are demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
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CJP Protest: Metro, Train Services Must Continue in Regulated Manner, SC Flags Public Inconvenience

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CJP Protest: Metro, Train Services Must Continue in Regulated Manner, SC Flags Public Inconvenience

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CJP Protest: Metro, Train Services Must Continue in Regulated Manner, SC Flags Public Inconvenience

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CJP Protest: Metro, Train Services Must Continue in Regulated Manner, SC Flags Public Inconvenience
CJP Protest: Metro, Train Services Must Continue in Regulated Manner, SC Flags Public Inconvenience
CJP Protest: Metro, Train Services Must Continue in Regulated Manner, SC Flags Public Inconvenience
CJP Protest: Metro, Train Services Must Continue in Regulated Manner, SC Flags Public Inconvenience
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