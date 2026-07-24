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Home > India News > No Ban On Swiggy, Zomato: Delhi Police Clarifies After Earlier Jantar Mantar Advisory Sparks Rumours

No Ban On Swiggy, Zomato: Delhi Police Clarifies After Earlier Jantar Mantar Advisory Sparks Rumours

Delhi Police regulated app-based services around Jantar Mantar amid the NEET protest, clarified there is no food delivery ban, and urged people to avoid rumours.

CJP protest at Jantar Mantar (Image: ANI)
CJP protest at Jantar Mantar (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 22:49 IST

The Jantar Mantar protest has prompted Delhi Police to regulate app-based services around the demonstration site after weeks of heavy crowds and continuous deliveries linked to the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak agitation. In an advisory issued on July 24, food delivery, ride-hailing, quick-commerce and logistics companies were asked to reduce operations in the notified area while prohibitory orders remain in force. Companies have been given the option of geo-fencing the restricted zone or suspending rides and deliveries wherever operationally feasible. The advisory said, “App-based mobility, ride-hailing, food delivery, logistics and e-commerce platforms are advised to regulate operations in the restricted area for the duration of the prohibitory orders to support public safety and maintain law & order.” Officials said the aim is to reduce unnecessary traffic and protect delivery partners, drivers, protesters and the public.

Jantar Mantar protest sparks rumours, Delhi Police issues clarification

Soon after the advisory, social media posts claimed Delhi Police had banned food delivery services across New Delhi. The police rejected the claim, saying, “Rumours are circulating on social media claiming that Delhi Police has imposed a ban on food delivery app services across the New Delhi area. This claim is completely false, baseless, and misleading. Delhi Police has not imposed any ban on food delivery services in the New Delhi area. Citizens are advised not to believe or share unverified and misleading information. Please rely only on official sources for accurate and authentic updates.”

Police have also advised residents to avoid the notified stretch unless necessary, plan alternate routes and cooperate with personnel deployed on the ground. Ambulances, fire services and other exempted government vehicles will continue to move without restrictions.

Jantar Mantar protest turns into hub for anonymous food deliveries

Long before the advisory, the Jantar Mantar protest had become a destination for hundreds of anonymous food and water deliveries. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which began as a satirical social media page and has been protesting since early June, is demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

As per reports, Swiggy delivery partner Pradeep Kumar Singh said, “An order comes, and then the person says, ‘Brother, distribute it right there, give it to whoever needs it.’ Yesterday, I had an order for samosas. I was told to just bring them here and distribute them. No one comes to collect them.”

Similarly, Mahendra Kumar said one of his deliveries had been placed from outside India. “I’ve brought this order, it was placed from outside India. They said, ‘Go to Jantar Mantar and give it to the brothers.’ I don’t know whose it is, but they told me to give the tea to the brothers who are protesting here.”

Jantar Mantar protest organisers switch appeal after food pours in

Reportedly, another delivery rider working for Zomato and Zepto described the effort as “student service.” He said, “The sender is anonymous. They said, ‘Just distribute it.’ I don’t know who ordered it, but I was just told to go there and hand it over. It’s ‘student service’, it’s for the students.”

As support continued to grow, CJP posted on X on July 21 asking people to stop placing food orders because supporters had already sent “more than enough food.” Two days later, the group’s Instagram page changed its appeal, requesting gloves, brooms, water bottles and dustbins instead of more meals for the Jantar Mantar protest.

Also Read: NTA Terminates 47 Officials, Legal Action Next In Major Paper Leak Crackdown    

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No Ban On Swiggy, Zomato: Delhi Police Clarifies After Earlier Jantar Mantar Advisory Sparks Rumours
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No Ban On Swiggy, Zomato: Delhi Police Clarifies After Earlier Jantar Mantar Advisory Sparks Rumours
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