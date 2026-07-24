What Is a Pellet Gun? Rules, Uses, Legal Ownership in India and How Dangerous It Can Be

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)’s “Sansad Chalo” protest has triggered a fresh debate over the use of crowd control measures. As many protesters alleged that police personnel used pellet guns just to disperse them which resulted in major injuries. A 25-year-old protester alleged that he was shot by a pellet gun during the protest on 20 July at Jantar Mantar. Lathi charge, tear gas, police action allegedly turned the situation chaotic at the protest site. On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court ordered the Delhi Police to preserve all video evidence from that day.

Pellet Gun Used at Jantar Mantar Protest?

A 19-year-old who also joined the 20 July CJP protest march might lose vision in his right eye after police personnel allegedly attacked him with pellet guns. According to The Hindu, his family reported that doctors have given him only 1% chance of recovery.

According to The Indian Express, 25-year-old Shaikh Irshad Mansoori suffered multiple pellet injuries during the clashes. He was later admitted to Lady Hardinge Hospital. Doctors removed several pellets from his face and upper body but one remains lodged close to a major blood vessel in his neck.

“There was lathicharge, and then teargas was fired. My eyes started burning and for a moment everything went dark. When we turned back, there was a police barricade and we stopped,” he recalled.

He said he also requested security personnel not to use force as they are also citizens of this country and not terrorists.

He further alleged that, “He showed me his gun. I thought he was only trying to scare me, but then he pointed the weapon towards my face and fired. I never imagined he actually would.”

What is Pellet Gun?

A pellet gun is a type of air gun that uses compressed air or gas to fire small metal pellets instead of regular bullets. In India, it is mainly used for target shooting, sports competition, and recreational shooting.

In India, an individual does not need a gun licence to own a pellet gun. Buyers must provide valid ID proof at the time of purchase. The spring-piston model uses a spring mechanism, which is affordable, reliable and it does not need any external power source.

There is a model that uses small carbon dioxide cartridges which allow quick and repeated firing.

Who Can Own Pellet Guns in India?

In India, basically anyone older than 18 years of age can own a pellet gun, he just need a valid government-issued photo ID. Any adult who does not have a criminal background can legally purchase the gun from an authorised dealer.

Under the Arms Rules, 2016, the pellet gun is grouped as a non licensable gun, but it must only have a caliber of 1.77 or lower.

You are allowed to fire it only on private land, or in enclosed backyards, or at dedicated shooting ranges. Someone who owns the gun can not fire it or carry it uncovered in public places, even if it’s just for a moment.

What Are the Rules for Pellet Guns in India?

A pellet gun can only be used under 1.77 caliber or lower and if someone modifies it then there will be consequences. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, if a person purchases a larger bore size, then he/she needs to have a license. “Air weapons including air rifles and air guns having muzzle energy exceeding 20 joules or 15 ft. lbs. and/or bore exceeding 0.177”or 4.5 mm shall be subject to licensing requirements under the Arms Rules, 2016”, as noted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

This means the pellet gun with more than .22 or. 25 caliber will be exactly the same as a real firearm.

Are Pellet Guns Dangerous?

Yes, pellet guns are dangerous and can also cause serious injuries or even death. The lead pellet can enter deep into soft issues, they can even puncture organs or fracture thin bones.

If someone is hit by the gun directly to the eye it can cause permanent blindness or severe globe rupture. The pellet can even enter the brain cavity.

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