LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Centre Sends Fourth Invitation To CJP: Will Student Protesters Finally Agree To Talks?

Centre Sends Fourth Invitation To CJP: Will Student Protesters Finally Agree To Talks?

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the Centre has sent four invitations for talks to CJP protesters over the NEET paper leak, urging students to join discussions.

Govt invites CJP for talks for the fourth time (Image: X/ @ANI)
Govt invites CJP for talks for the fourth time (Image: X/ @ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 16:21 IST

The Centre on Thursday stepped up its outreach to protesting students, saying it has already sent four formal invitations to representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for talks as demonstrations over the alleged 2026 NEET paper leak continue. Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the government remains open to discussions “at any time” and is willing to meet wherever the students feel comfortable. The fresh appeal comes as large protests continue at Jantar Mantar and the standoff between the government and student groups shows no sign of ending.

The CJP protests have been demanding accountability, systemic reforms and action over alleged examination irregularities, while also seeking the resignation of the Education Minister and compensation for students affected by the controversy.

You Might Be Interested In

CJP protests receive fresh invitation from Centre

Jitendra Singh said the government had reached out repeatedly since Wednesday afternoon to initiate dialogue with student representatives.

“The government has sent formal proposals for discussions with their representatives four times since last afternoon. This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any time,” he said.

Emphasising that the Centre was focused on resolving the issue rather than protecting its image, the Union Minister said, “We do not stand on prestige. Union Health Minister JP Nadda and I will be present for discussions. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution.”

CJP protests may see talks at JP Nadda’s office or residence

The Union Minister, who also serves as Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, offered student representatives a choice of venue for the proposed meeting.

“Discussions can take place either at JP Nadda’s office or residence. This is a part of the series of continuous steps taken by the government for the welfare of the students. Humbly, I appeal to you all to come and have discussions,” Singh said.

He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on fast-track courts for paper leak cases, saying, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi himself is very sensitive towards this issue. As he said in his statement this morning, he gives the highest priority and importance to the interests of the youth.”

CJP protests continue as both sides hold their ground

Highlighting the government’s latest measures, Singh added that “all those found guilty and responsible for paper leaks will be judged through fast-track courts so that a decision is reached quickly and decisive action is taken.” He concluded with another appeal: “Therefore, I once again appeal to you with great humility: come, sit down, discuss, and let us make an honest effort to find a solution to this situation.”

Earlier this week, JP Nadda met a CJP delegation to hear demands that included the Education Minister’s resignation and compensation for affected students. While the government has expressed its readiness for a detailed debate in Parliament, the CJP protests continue, with organisers insisting on specific assurances and neutral venues before moving ahead with further negotiations.

Also Read: I’ll Put Powder In Your Bag’: Did Mumbai Cop Threaten Student Protesters? Viral Video Sparks Probe    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Centre Sends Fourth Invitation To CJP: Will Student Protesters Finally Agree To Talks?
Tags: CJP protestshome-hero-pos-1Jantar Mantar protest

RELATED News

Who Can Become Leader Of Opposition In Lok Sabha? How Rahul Gandhi Qualified; Eligibility Rules, Salary, Perks And Key Powers Explained

Why IIT Madras Asked Students To Remove Jantar Mantar Protest Videos?

Who is Rhiya Ahir? 27-Year-Old Woman Who Stopped Mumbai Police Van To Free Detained Protesters

Jantar Mantar Protest: What Is Tear Gas, Which Chemicals Does It Contain and Is It Harmful?

What Are Tear Gas Shells? What Chemicals Do They Contain, Health Risks & Police Use

LATEST NEWS

Do You Think Gold Is Only Yellow? Here’s Every Colour It Comes In and What Makes Them Different

Twinkle Khanna, Varun Dhawan Join Celebrities Backing NEET Protesters, Call for Accountability And Peaceful Dialogue

Is The 7.5% Interest From Kisan Vikas Patra Taxable? Here’s How To Report It In Your ITR

FC Barcelona Sign Karim Adeyemi Until 2031: All Details Behind €22m Deal From Borussia Dortmund

Worst Food Combos: Why Ayurveda Warns Against Consuming Meat And Dairy Together?

Why Did IndiGo Report A Rs 238 Crore Q1 Loss Despite 20% Revenue Growth? Key Numbers Explained

Ramayana Cast Fees Revealed: Who Is the Highest-Paid Star? Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol Salaries Out

Will Lord’s Host The 2025-27 Cycle’s World Test Championship Final? ICC Issues Massive Update

What Are Tear Gas Shells? What Chemicals Do They Contain, Health Risks & Police Use

The India Story Faces 20+ CBFC Cuts Ahead Of Release; 4 Minutes Of Footage Deleted

Centre Sends Fourth Invitation To CJP: Will Student Protesters Finally Agree To Talks?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Centre Sends Fourth Invitation To CJP: Will Student Protesters Finally Agree To Talks?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Centre Sends Fourth Invitation To CJP: Will Student Protesters Finally Agree To Talks?
Centre Sends Fourth Invitation To CJP: Will Student Protesters Finally Agree To Talks?
Centre Sends Fourth Invitation To CJP: Will Student Protesters Finally Agree To Talks?
Centre Sends Fourth Invitation To CJP: Will Student Protesters Finally Agree To Talks?

QUICK LINKS