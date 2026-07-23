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Home > India News > Rahul Gandhi Leads Over 100 INDIA Bloc MPs To Gandhi Smriti; Says March Is For NEET Victims

Rahul Gandhi Leads Over 100 INDIA Bloc MPs To Gandhi Smriti; Says March Is For NEET Victims

Rahul Gandhi led over 100 INDIA bloc MPs to Gandhi Smriti as CJP protests intensified, while the student group reiterated its demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Rahul Gandhi Leads Gandhi Smriti March To Honour NEET Victims (Image: X/ @RahulGandhi)
Rahul Gandhi Leads Gandhi Smriti March To Honour NEET Victims (Image: X/ @RahulGandhi)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-23 20:04 IST

The CJP protests gathered further political momentum on Thursday as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi led around 115 INDIA bloc MPs to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg, while the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said it was still waiting for the Centre to formally reach out for talks. The Opposition’s show of strength came amid growing demonstrations over the NEET paper leak, with Delhi Police deploying around four buses carrying RAF and additional police personnel near the protest route.

MPs from the NCP (SP), Samajwadi Party, JMM, CPI and RJD joined the march, including Supriya Sule, Mahua Majhi, Sudama Prasad, P. Santosh and Manoj Jha, adding weight to the CJP protests.

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CJP protests draw Opposition support at Gandhi Smriti

Rahul Gandhi said the delegation was heading to Gandhi Smriti to honour students who died following the NEET paper leak and to stand with those injured during recent demonstrations.

“Right now, MPs and leaders of the INDIA alliance are peacefully heading to Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg. We go to remember the students we lost – the children driven to take their own lives after the NEET paper leak,” he said.

He added, “We go to stand with the students who lie injured today – beaten for peacefully demanding justice and accountability. India’s students are not alone. The entire Opposition stands with them and their demands.”

CJP protests continue as party awaits government’s call

Even as the Opposition intensified the CJP protests, Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said the government had not contacted the organisation despite public offers for dialogue.

“Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that we can hold talks anywhere; then we have already made our suggestion. Come to Jantar Mantar or to a neutral venue like the Constitution Club of India. We will meet there. I have not received any message from their side yet,” Das said, adding that the Centre should directly coordinate the venue, timing and duration of the meeting.

CJP protests reject PM’s fast-track court proposal

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on fast-track courts for paper leak cases, Das dismissed the proposal.

“Such announcements are of no use. These are merely attempts to mislead people. We want accountability and responsibility. We will not discuss this matter with anyone below the level of the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan,” he said.

Also Read: Gitanjali Angmo Slams Congress’ PM Residence Protest; Here’s What Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Said   

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Rahul Gandhi Leads Over 100 INDIA Bloc MPs To Gandhi Smriti; Says March Is For NEET Victims

Rahul Gandhi Leads Over 100 INDIA Bloc MPs To Gandhi Smriti; Says March Is For NEET Victims

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Rahul Gandhi Leads Over 100 INDIA Bloc MPs To Gandhi Smriti; Says March Is For NEET Victims
Rahul Gandhi Leads Over 100 INDIA Bloc MPs To Gandhi Smriti; Says March Is For NEET Victims
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