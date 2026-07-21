CJP Sacks Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya: What’s the Viral ‘Burger Video’ Controversy?

In a landmark decision, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has removed its spokesperson, Vijeta Dahiya, relieving him of all official duties following a viral video showing him at a fast-food outlet. In an official statement, the CJP strongly condemned Dahiya’s “deeply insensitive actions,” which took place while peaceful protesters and team members were facing harsh police action. Dahiya has not yet issued a formal reply regarding the party’s decision.

What’s the Viral ‘Burger Video’ Controversy at CJP Protest?

On July 20, a video caused an online stir after showing CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya at a Burger King outlet near the site of his party’s protest in Delhi. The video spread rapidly on social media, with users questioning his conduct while supporters remained on the streets facing police action.

The “Burger Bawal” controversy erupted during the CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march. The backlash intensified when a second video emerged, showing a student confronting Dahiya and asking why he was not with the protesters. The exchange quickly went viral and became a major point of discussion.

Dahiya Responds to the ‘Burger Bawal’ Controversy

Shortly after facing intense criticism online, Dahiya posted an Instagram video addressing his critics. He stated that he had been working for the movement for nearly a month and a half and had barely slept over the past two days. He explained that he had actively participated in the march and only went to eat after believing the crowd had dispersed. Questioning why eating a burger had become such a major issue, Dahiya emphasized that he receives no payment to participate in protests and acts solely for the country’s welfare. However, he refused to apologize for his actions, maintaining, “Yes, I will eat the burger.”

Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule Visit Jantar Mantar, Extend Full Support

NCP leaders Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule visited Jantar Mantar to meet students injured during the Parliament march. Pawar strongly condemned the police action against peaceful demonstrators and reaffirmed his party’s support for a fair and transparent examination system. Promising to raise their concerns in Parliament, Pawar assured ongoing assistance to the youth movement.

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