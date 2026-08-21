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Home > India News > CJP Team on Way to School ‘Inspection’ Thrashed, Pelted With Stones in Rajasthan; Blames BJP for Attack | Video

CJP Team on Way to School ‘Inspection’ Thrashed, Pelted With Stones in Rajasthan; Blames BJP for Attack | Video

CJP leaders were allegedly attacked and chased out of a Jaipur village during a school inspection. The BJP denied involvement, while the row has now triggered a fresh political clash in Rajasthan.

CJP Team Attacked During Jaipur School Visit (Photo: X)
CJP Team Attacked During Jaipur School Visit (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-08-21 15:40 IST

A team of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders was allegedly attacked and forced to leave a village in Jaipur during a planned school inspection on Friday. The incident took place in Rampura Kanwarpura village in Jaipur’s Bagru Assembly constituency. The team was led by CJP co-founder Ashutosh Ranka.

Videos from the village showed a crowd confronting the CJP team. Some people were seen abusing and attacking the volunteers. The crowd also raised slogans against the party and called its members “urban naxals”, “anti-nationals” and “Pakistanis”. The CJP team eventually left the village without visiting the government primary school.

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Ashutosh Ranka Alleges Attack By BJP Workers

The CJP has accused BJP workers of being behind the incident. According to Ranka, the CJP team was invited by villagers to inspect the school. He claimed the school had allegedly been operating from a cowshed for years. According to Ranka, the team had also visited the school last year.

“For many years the school has been running from a cowshed. We visited the same school last year too. We had informed the police about today’s visit. But the BJP goons were already there,” Ranka told mediapersons.

He alleged that CJP volunteers were assaulted during the incident. He also claimed that cars were damaged and phones were smashed.

“Our volunteers were assaulted. Our cars were smashed, phones were broken, a woman was assaulted, my shirt was torn, and one of our team members suffered a fractured hand,” Ranka said.

CJP Leader Says Women Were Also Assaulted

CJP leader Shivangi Sharma, who was part of the team, also alleged that women were attacked and abused.

“I am from this area, born and brought up here. I was called Pakistani, Naxal and outsider. How can they call us outsiders within our own country? I am very sad with what happened today,” Sharma told PTI.

Ranka later described the incident as a “black day for democracy in Rajasthan”. He also warned that the protest could expand if arrests were not made within 48 hours. He said the CJP would then demand Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar’s resignation.

BJP Rejects Allegations

The BJP has rejected the CJP’s claim that its workers were behind the attack. Jaipur MLA Swami Balmukundacharya said local residents had opposed the CJP team’s visit.

“I have been informed that the villagers objected to the visit and did not allow the CJP to enter,” he said. He accused the CJP of trying to disrupt the atmosphere around children’s education.

Rajasthan Government Issues School Entry Order

The controversy comes days after the CJP launched its “School Thik Karo” campaign. Under the campaign, CJP leaders have been visiting government schools to highlight infrastructure and other problems. Ranka has been leading the campaign in Rajasthan, while party leader Dipke began similar visits in Maharashtra.

Following the Jaipur incident, the Rajasthan government issued a circular restricting unauthorised entry, photography, videography and interviews by outsiders inside government school premises.

The incident has now sparked a political clash between the CJP and BJP, with both sides putting forward sharply different versions of what happened in the village.

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CJP Team on Way to School ‘Inspection’ Thrashed, Pelted With Stones in Rajasthan; Blames BJP for Attack | Video
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CJP Team on Way to School ‘Inspection’ Thrashed, Pelted With Stones in Rajasthan; Blames BJP for Attack | Video
CJP Team on Way to School ‘Inspection’ Thrashed, Pelted With Stones in Rajasthan; Blames BJP for Attack | Video
CJP Team on Way to School ‘Inspection’ Thrashed, Pelted With Stones in Rajasthan; Blames BJP for Attack | Video
CJP Team on Way to School ‘Inspection’ Thrashed, Pelted With Stones in Rajasthan; Blames BJP for Attack | Video

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