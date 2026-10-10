CJP’s Founders Abhijeet Dipke Detained Directly From The Flight At Delhi Airport Along With Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

Abhijeet Dipke had said he was ready to be arrested. On Saturday, he did not have to wait long to find out. The founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was detained by Delhi Police at the IGI Airport, along with party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, hours before the protest he had travelled to Delhi to lead.

Who Was Detained, And Where?

Police detained Dipke, Das and Ranka at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday, October 10. The three were headed for the party’s proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar, where the CJP is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

#WATCH | Delhi Police personnel enter the aircraft that was carrying Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke to Delhi. The flight landed at IGI Airport a few minutes ago. “…I have come here to be arrested; arrest me,” Abhijeet Dipke tells Delhi Police “No, this is not an arrest. Please cooperate,” Delhi Police personnel tell him. — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026

What Dipke Had Said Before Landing?

During his journey to the capital, Dipke informed his followers that he was prepared for his arrest. He blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for deploying security arrangements with the sole intention of preventing people from joining the demonstration. Asking questions about the excessive security arrangements, he stated that the government was afraid of the youth and citizens who questioned their moves.

🚨 ABHIJEET DIPKE, SAURAV DAS AND ASHUTOSH RANKA DETAINED FROM INSIDE THEIR FLIGHT 🚨 Shame on you @narendramodi @AmitShah https://t.co/hXl6bzh53i — Cockroach Janta Party – CJP (@Cockroachisback) October 10, 2026

Restrictions in the Capital

Before the arrests of the leaders took place, the city was already placed under restrictions in many ways. There were at least 600 people detained under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act amid the tightening of security in the capital. Traffic restrictions were imposed starting from 6 am with diversions at various places and barricades where there were police personnel checking vehicles.

Metro train services were banned, train services were cancelled, and internet services were disconnected in some areas. According to Delhi Traffic Police, there might be traffic disturbances at Connaught Place, Mandi House, Jantar Mantar, and Patel Chowk. The impacted sections are the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, Tolstoy Marg-Janpath junction, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg junction, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Patel Chowk, Gol Dak Khana and Windsor Place. The diversion will be done depending on the law and order situation.

The Reasons Why The Police Will Not Allow The Protest

Delhi Police has denied permission for the protest due to law and order reasons as well as inconvenience to the residents. In a letter to the party, the police stated that the intimation sent by the CJP does not qualify as an application. As per the protocol of the police, any request to hold a demonstration should be given at least 10 days in advance. There are instances where the protest is not held within the stipulated time.

What Is Not Yet Clear

The reports do not say where the three leaders were taken after the detention, whether they have been formally arrested, or how long they may be held. Delhi Police has not issued a detailed statement on the airport detentions. It is also unclear whether the CJP will still try to gather at Jantar Mantar without its leaders, and how many supporters have managed to reach the capital despite the restrictions.

The Day Ahead

With the party’s founder and two of its leaders in custody before the protest could begin, the CJP’s next move is the one to watch. If supporters still head for Jantar Mantar, the police will have to deal with crowds in a city already stretched by closures and diversions. If the call fizzles out, the party will have to decide how to carry its campaign against the Chief Election Commissioner forward. Either way, the events of Saturday have placed the question of how far the authorities can go to stop a protest, and how far its organisers are willing to push, squarely in public view.

Also read: Dhruv Rathee Detained? Delhi Police Allegedly Entered His Home As His Mother Opened The Door Ahead Of The CJP Protest