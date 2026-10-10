LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > CJP’s Founders Abhijeet Dipke Detained Directly From The Flight At Delhi Airport Along With Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

CJP’s Founders Abhijeet Dipke Detained Directly From The Flight At Delhi Airport Along With Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained at Delhi airport ahead of their planned Jantar Mantar protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

CJP's Founders Abhijeet Dipke Detained Directly From The Flight. (Image Credit: ANI)
CJP's Founders Abhijeet Dipke Detained Directly From The Flight. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 11:53 IST

Abhijeet Dipke had said he was ready to be arrested. On Saturday, he did not have to wait long to find out. The founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was detained by Delhi Police at the IGI Airport, along with party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, hours before the protest he had travelled to Delhi to lead.

Who Was Detained, And Where?

Police detained Dipke, Das and Ranka at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday, October 10. The three were headed for the party’s proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar, where the CJP is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

You Might Be Interested In

What Dipke Had Said Before Landing?

During his journey to the capital, Dipke informed his followers that he was prepared for his arrest. He blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for deploying security arrangements with the sole intention of preventing people from joining the demonstration. Asking questions about the excessive security arrangements, he stated that the government was afraid of the youth and citizens who questioned their moves.

Restrictions in the Capital

Before the arrests of the leaders took place, the city was already placed under restrictions in many ways. There were at least 600 people detained under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act amid the tightening of security in the capital. Traffic restrictions were imposed starting from 6 am with diversions at various places and barricades where there were police personnel checking vehicles.

Metro train services were banned, train services were cancelled, and internet services were disconnected in some areas. According to Delhi Traffic Police, there might be traffic disturbances at Connaught Place, Mandi House, Jantar Mantar, and Patel Chowk. The impacted sections are the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, Tolstoy Marg-Janpath junction, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg junction, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Patel Chowk, Gol Dak Khana and Windsor Place. The diversion will be done depending on the law and order situation.

The Reasons Why The Police Will Not Allow The Protest

Delhi Police has denied permission for the protest due to law and order reasons as well as inconvenience to the residents. In a letter to the party, the police stated that the intimation sent by the CJP does not qualify as an application. As per the protocol of the police, any request to hold a demonstration should be given at least 10 days in advance. There are instances where the protest is not held within the stipulated time.

What Is Not Yet Clear

The reports do not say where the three leaders were taken after the detention, whether they have been formally arrested, or how long they may be held. Delhi Police has not issued a detailed statement on the airport detentions. It is also unclear whether the CJP will still try to gather at Jantar Mantar without its leaders, and how many supporters have managed to reach the capital despite the restrictions.

The Day Ahead

With the party’s founder and two of its leaders in custody before the protest could begin, the CJP’s next move is the one to watch. If supporters still head for Jantar Mantar, the police will have to deal with crowds in a city already stretched by closures and diversions. If the call fizzles out, the party will have to decide how to carry its campaign against the Chief Election Commissioner forward. Either way, the events of Saturday have placed the question of how far the authorities can go to stop a protest, and how far its organisers are willing to push, squarely in public view.

Also read: Dhruv Rathee Detained? Delhi Police Allegedly Entered His Home As His Mother Opened The Door Ahead Of The CJP Protest

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CJP’s Founders Abhijeet Dipke Detained Directly From The Flight At Delhi Airport Along With Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest
Tags: Abhijeet DipkeAbhijeet Dipke detainedAshutosh RankaCJP protestDelhi NewsDelhi Protesthome-hero-pos-1india newsSaurav Das

RELATED News

Dhruv Rathee Detained? Delhi Police Allegedly Entered His Home As His Mother Opened The Door Ahead Of The CJP Protest

‘Facial Recognition, Rooftop Spotters, Drones’: Delhi Police Rolls Out Massive Security For CJP’s ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’ Over ‘Vote Chori’

Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: What’s Open, What’s Closed On October 10? Check Metro, Trains, Liquor Shops, Markets and Internet Updates

Cordelia Cruises Crushes the Monsoon: Rs 585 Million Profit Blasts Past Last Year’s Loss

65-Year-Old, 13,000 Grafts Implanted in a Single Session: An Insight into a Remarkable Hair Transplant Procedure

LATEST NEWS

Caught On Camera: Student Surrounded, Beaten With Hockey Sticks And Slapped In UP’s Basti; Police Register Case | Watch Viral Video

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Purane Boyfriend Se Chat…: Tej Pratap Yadav Recalls Marriage Troubles On Rise & Fall 2, Makes Claims About Ex-Wife Aishwarya Rai

Gautam Gambhir Blasts Batting-Friendly Ranchi Pitch After West Indies Chase Down 250 Against India in 2nd T20I

Caught On Cam: Female Cop Slaps Man In Public In Ajmer; Lawyer Parks Car On Street To Buy Vegetables, She Takes Away His Keys And Threatens Him

CJP’s Founders Abhijeet Dipke Detained Directly From The Flight At Delhi Airport Along With Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

VIRAL VIDEO | Vijay Deverakonda Goes All Out Against The British In Ranabaali Trailer, But Is The Period Drama More Than Just Noise?

First Wife Slits Husband’s Throat After He Transferred Land To Second Wife In Uttar Pradesh; Absconding Wife Unhappy With Transaction, Father Of Six Found Murdered In Field

William O’Rourke Injury Update: New Zealand Pacer to Miss India Series, Check Potential Return Date

‘Shreyas Captains the Way He Wants’: New Zealand Pacer’s Big Statement on Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy

Australia Creates History After 149 Years! What Makes Their South Africa Test XI So Unique?

CJP’s Founders Abhijeet Dipke Detained Directly From The Flight At Delhi Airport Along With Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CJP’s Founders Abhijeet Dipke Detained Directly From The Flight At Delhi Airport Along With Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CJP’s Founders Abhijeet Dipke Detained Directly From The Flight At Delhi Airport Along With Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest
CJP’s Founders Abhijeet Dipke Detained Directly From The Flight At Delhi Airport Along With Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest
CJP’s Founders Abhijeet Dipke Detained Directly From The Flight At Delhi Airport Along With Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest
CJP’s Founders Abhijeet Dipke Detained Directly From The Flight At Delhi Airport Along With Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest
CJP’s Founders Abhijeet Dipke Detained Directly From The Flight At Delhi Airport Along With Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

QUICK LINKS