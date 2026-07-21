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Home > India News > CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ March Turns Violent: 118 Police Personnel Injured, 70 Protesters Held; Police Reveal What Happened

CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ March Turns Violent: 118 Police Personnel Injured, 70 Protesters Held; Police Reveal What Happened

Central Delhi saw tense clashes during CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ march over NEET irregularity allegations, with police reporting 118 injuries and 70 arrests, while protesters accused authorities of using excessive force.

CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ March Turns Violent: 118 Police Personnel Injured, 70 Protesters Held; Police Reveal What Happened

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 09:42 IST

Central Delhi witnessed tense scenes on Monday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) marched towards Parliament as part of its ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest. The protest was over the demands regarding NEET paper leak allegations and exam irregularities, and clashes broke out between the protesters and the Delhi Police.
 
According to Delhi Police, over 118 police personnel, including several senior officers, were injured in the incident. The involved parties have been subjected to legal action and around 70 protesters have been arrested.
 
The CJP, which began as an online campaign and then turned into a political outfit, has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20. Several opposition leaders joined the march, as did climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the group for their hunger strike on June 28.
 
Police cordoned off several points to prevent thousands of protesters from marching towards Parliament. Tensions flared as protesters attempted to keep their march going.
 

Police Say Protesters Crossed Limits During March

Delhi Police accused protesters of displaying “unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour” during the march.
 
The police have released an official statement that reads, “During today’s protest by CJP in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force.”
 
Police also claimed that protesters ignored repeated warnings and refused to move back despite directions from authorities. They also claimed that some protesters even tried to break barricades, threw stones and other objects at security personnel and damaged government vehicles. 
 
Officials said several police officers, including senior officials and women personnel, were among those injured. Police also claimed that around 15 to 20 government vehicles and other public property were damaged during the clashes. Apart from this, 118 police personnel were also injured during the protest, which also included senior officers. 
 
The Delhi Police has registered an FIR at Connaught Place Police Station over allegations of violence, attacks on security personnel and damage to public property.
 

CJP Accuses Police of Using Excessive Force

The CJP has accused Delhi Police of using unnecessary force against protesters during the march. The group said that many students were hurt and some protesters, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, were mishandled by police officers.
 
Delhi Police rejected the allegations and called them ‘false and misleading’. “There was no specific attack on any individual during the protest, the police said.
 
During the protest, Sonam Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital in south Delhi by plainclothes police personnel.
 

70 Protesters Detained, Legal Action Begins

The Delhi Police have arrested around 70 protesters during the clashes. A case has also been registered against them under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable laws for alleged offences which include rioting, assaulting public servants, damaging public property and other offences. Police also stated that strict action will be taken against anyone involved in the unlawful activities.
 

CJP Leaders Say Protest Will Continue

Following the clashes, CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union Minister JP Nadda and handed over a memorandum containing their demands. The demands were unconditional release of Sonam Wangchuk, resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Rs 1 crore compensation to families of students who allegedly died by suicide after the NEET paper leak controversy.
 
CJP leaders said the government agreed to examine their demands but did not provide any clear assurance. They later announced that the protest would continue until their demands are addressed.
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CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ March Turns Violent: 118 Police Personnel Injured, 70 Protesters Held; Police Reveal What Happened

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CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ March Turns Violent: 118 Police Personnel Injured, 70 Protesters Held; Police Reveal What Happened

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CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ March Turns Violent: 118 Police Personnel Injured, 70 Protesters Held; Police Reveal What Happened
CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ March Turns Violent: 118 Police Personnel Injured, 70 Protesters Held; Police Reveal What Happened
CJP’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ March Turns Violent: 118 Police Personnel Injured, 70 Protesters Held; Police Reveal What Happened
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