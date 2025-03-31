Clashes At Hyderabad University Over Land Redevelopment Sparks Political Uproar

Tensions flared at the University of Hyderabad as students staged a protest against the Telangana government’s plan to redevelop 400 acres of land adjacent to their campus.

Protests and Police Action

A group of students gathered to oppose the redevelopment, citing environmental concerns and the potential impact on the university’s surroundings. Protesters alleged that bulldozers and earthmovers had been deployed to initiate groundwork on the site, prompting them to block the machines and raise slogans against the authorities.

Videos circulating online depict the police forcibly dispersing students, with reports of some being dragged into police vans. The protest intensified further as students accused law enforcement officers of excessive force, including physical aggression.

Political Reactions and Allegations

The opposition party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, strongly criticized the police response. The party alleged that students were manhandled, some were dragged by their hair, and others faced baton charges.

BRS leaders also accused the Congress-led state government of hypocrisy, drawing a contrast between its electoral promises and its actions. In a sharp rebuke, the party remarked, “This is not a ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ but a marketplace of betrayal,” referencing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s campaign rhetoric.

The Telangana government has defended its decision, asserting that the land in question has never belonged to the university and is intended for IT sector development. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy dismissed the students’ concerns, alleging that they were being politically instigated.

A university official backed the government’s claim, stating that the land’s ownership has been with the state since 1974 and is not under the university’s jurisdiction.

Police Statement and Student Response

Hyderabad police officials reported that 53 students were taken into preventive custody for obstructing government operations. Authorities also claimed that some students attempted to assault police personnel, warranting further legal action.

The university’s students’ union, however, has condemned the crackdown, stating that their protest was peaceful and within their democratic rights. They accused the police of unjust detentions and excessive force against students exercising free speech.

